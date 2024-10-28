All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Gaming

PlayStation 4 console modded into a portable gaming handheld, and it works

The PlayStation 4 has been turned into a portable gaming handheld in an impressive new mod, new video shows how it went from concept to working device.

PlayStation 4 console modded into a portable gaming handheld, and it works
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: A YouTube creator, Restore Technique, transformed a PlayStation 4 Slim into a portable gaming handheld called the PS4T. The device measures 249 x 156 x 49.2mm, weighs 1700 grams, and uses a 12V 10,000 mAh battery with a custom fan controller for cooling.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

We reported on an impressive mod a week ago in which an enthusiast turned an original Xbox console into a handheld gaming device. This week, it's the PS4's turn, with the PlayStation 4 Slim console turned into a portable gaming handheld by YouTube creator and retro hardware expert Restore Technique.

The PlayStation 4 Portable, or PS4T, image credit: YouTube/Restore Technique.
2

The PlayStation 4 Portable, or PS4T, image credit: YouTube/Restore Technique.

The dimensions of the end product, 249 x 156 x 49.2mm, and an overall weight of 1700 grams make it a hefty unit, but it's still a remarkable build. It makes good use of Sony's smaller PS4 Slim motherboard and more power-efficient console. It removes unnecessary elements, ports, and additional mods to keep the heat and power balance in check.

Even so, it required a large 12V 10,000 mAh battery pack and the addition of a custom fan controller to boost the handheld's cooling. In addition to adding a 7-inch IPS display, it even integrates the Dual Shock controller's buttons and triggers to make it a portable PS4.

The PS4T, or PlayStation 4 Transport, features a custom 3D-printed resin shell made from specialized materials. Restore Technique discusses the concept, design, and build process in a lengthy video below. With a few post-build mods required to keep the heat and power in check, the final unit offers nearly 90 minutes of gaming across titles like The Last of Us Part I, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Overall, it is a fantastic look at what's possible when modding consoles to become handhelds. The fact that it's a PlayStation 4, a console that is more powerful than a Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, does make you wish that Sony would look toward releasing a brand-new dedicated gaming handheld that is as powerful as the PS4.

Check it out.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499.99 USD
$499.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2024 at 12:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles