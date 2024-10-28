PlayStation 4 console modded into a portable gaming handheld, and it works

The PlayStation 4 has been turned into a portable gaming handheld in an impressive new mod, new video shows how it went from concept to working device.

AI-Assisted TLDR: A YouTube creator, Restore Technique, transformed a PlayStation 4 Slim into a portable gaming handheld called the PS4T. The device measures 249 x 156 x 49.2mm, weighs 1700 grams, and uses a 12V 10,000 mAh battery with a custom fan controller for cooling. * Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

We reported on an impressive mod a week ago in which an enthusiast turned an original Xbox console into a handheld gaming device. This week, it's the PS4's turn, with the PlayStation 4 Slim console turned into a portable gaming handheld by YouTube creator and retro hardware expert Restore Technique.

2

The PlayStation 4 Portable, or PS4T, image credit: YouTube/Restore Technique.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Check out AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D get delidded: next-gen 3D V-Cache shown off

The dimensions of the end product, 249 x 156 x 49.2mm, and an overall weight of 1700 grams make it a hefty unit, but it's still a remarkable build. It makes good use of Sony's smaller PS4 Slim motherboard and more power-efficient console. It removes unnecessary elements, ports, and additional mods to keep the heat and power balance in check.

Even so, it required a large 12V 10,000 mAh battery pack and the addition of a custom fan controller to boost the handheld's cooling. In addition to adding a 7-inch IPS display, it even integrates the Dual Shock controller's buttons and triggers to make it a portable PS4.

The PS4T, or PlayStation 4 Transport, features a custom 3D-printed resin shell made from specialized materials. Restore Technique discusses the concept, design, and build process in a lengthy video below. With a few post-build mods required to keep the heat and power in check, the final unit offers nearly 90 minutes of gaming across titles like The Last of Us Part I, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Overall, it is a fantastic look at what's possible when modding consoles to become handhelds. The fact that it's a PlayStation 4, a console that is more powerful than a Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, does make you wish that Sony would look toward releasing a brand-new dedicated gaming handheld that is as powerful as the PS4.

Check it out.