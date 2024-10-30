All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Russia officially fines Google more money than what exists in total on Earth

Popular

A Russian court has fined Google an astonishing $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, or $20 decillion, for blocking Russian media content.

Russia officially fines Google more money than what exists in total on Earth
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: A Russian court has ruled that Google owes Russian media outlets an unfathomable $20 decillion due to YouTube banning Russian channels, including Tsargrad, following US sanctions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The fine, which compounds weekly, is unlikely to affect Google significantly as the company has not operated in Russia since 2022.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Google revealed its quarterly revenue recently was approximately $88 billion, and while that is certainly an incredible amount of money, it falls extremely short of what a Russian court has ruled Google owes Russian media outlets.

Russia officially fines Google more money than what exists in total on Earth 65156165
2

A Russian court has ruled that Google owes Russian media stations an astonishing $20 decillion, which if you thought a million dollars was hard to mentally picture, is unfathomable amount of money. For perspective sake, the World Bank reported Earth's global revenue over a year, or the amount of money the planet generated as a whole was approximately $100 trillion. So, if Earth as a whole paid every cent to Russia, it would take the planet 200 quintillion years, or 200,000,000,000,000,000,000 years, to pay off the fine completely.

How did Russia arrive at this number? The ridiculous fine is the conclusion of a four year court battle that began after YouTube banned the Russian channel Tsargrad in 2020 in response to US sanctions. Additionally, more Russian-owned or backed channels were banned from Google's platform in 2022 following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion into Ukraine. So far, seventeen Russian stations have been banned from YouTube.

"Google was called by a Russian court to administrative liability under Art. 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code for removing channels on the YouTube platform. The court ordered the company to restore these channels," lawyer Ivan Morozov told state media outlet TASS

The Russian court found a fine of 100,000 rubles, or approximately $1,025 a day, with the caveat that total fines double every week and accrue compound interest. According to the judge overseeing the process, it was described as "a case in which there are many, many zeros."

Will Google pay? It's very unlikely that Google, or its parent company Alphabet will be forced into bankruptcy by Russia's fines, as the company hasn't operated actively in the country since 2022.

"We have ongoing legal matters relating to Russia. For example, civil judgments that include compounding penalties have been imposed upon us in connection with disputes regarding the termination of accounts, including those of sanctioned parties," Alphabet reported in its recent earnings statement

"We do not believe these ongoing legal matters will have a material adverse effect," wrote Google

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

