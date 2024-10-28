AMD Ryzen 9800X3D full specs spilled, plus benchmark leak sees the CPU equal 9950X in Geekbench

In single-core, anyway, and the incoming Ryzen 9800X3D processor is looking very strong for non-gaming performance, as previous rumors have indicated.

AMD's Ryzen 9800X3D has been the subject of a flood of leaks lately, and here's another couple - a leaked benchmark showing excellent non-gaming performance, alongside the full (purported) specs spilled via a retail source.

The sequel to Ryzen 7000X3D is highly anticipated to say the least - particularly as there was disappointment around vanilla Zen 5 chips (Image Credit: AMD)

Wccftech picked up the benchmark leak which is another Geekbench result, where the Ryzen 9800X3D recorded a result of 3,339 points in single-core and 18,658 in multi-core. This was with PBO turned on (and boost to 5.27GHz) we're told, and it neatly eclipses the 7800X3D to the tune of 20% to 25% or so.

Of course, this is Geekbench and not gaming, but it shows just how much of a leap in all-round performance that the Ryzen 9800X3D theoretically delivers - a contention backed up by other leaks in recent times.

In fact, as Wccftech points out, the Ryzen 9800X3D is very nearly as fast as the mighty Ryzen 9950X here for single-core, and not all that far off the pace for multi-core either (the 9950X is about 10% faster in the latter, but that's not a world of difference). Also, the Ryzen 9800X3D is very close to the Core i7-14700K here, too.

Moving on to the spec leak, VideoCardz highlighted this one, which comes from Geizhals (a price comparison tool for retailers in Europe).

According to the listing, the Ryzen 9800X3D is set to run with a base clock of 4.7GHz, boost to 5.2GHz, and a TDP of 120W, all as rumored elsewhere.

Multiplier unlocked

Other interesting points to note are that all AMD 600 series motherboards will support the Ryzen 9800X3D, and also the chip's multiplier is unlocked - suggesting that you will indeed be able to overclock this 3D V-Cache CPU (which was another whisper from the past).

We've seen some benchmark leaks where the Ryzen 9800X3D appears to be driven pretty hard with overclocking, so this makes sense - and some even more jaw-dropping performance could be in the cards for those enthusiasts with the knowhow, and cooling, to juice up this X3D workhorse.

AMD recently let us know that the 'gaming legend' is returning, meaning the Ryzen 9800X3D - all rumors point to this being the first CPU to launch for the next-gen of 3D V-Cache - and we're getting a reveal on November 7. (Or maybe that could even be the on-sale date, with any luck).

An apparent leak of AMD's own marketing blurb revealed that we're getting 96MB of L3 cache with the 9800X3D, and better thermal performance than the previous generation of 3D V-Cache. The latter could go a long way to explaining those faster clock speeds, and better all-round general performance.

Gaming boosts may be more modest - to the tune of around 8%, according to that AMD leak - but a robust amount of headroom for overclocking shenanigans could see enthusiasts push a good deal further.