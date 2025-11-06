AMD has a new mid-range gaming CPU coming, the Ryzen 7 9700X3D

A benchmark result for the unannounced Ryzen 7 9700X3D has appeared over at PassMark, which could mean a new mid-range gaming champ is on the way.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9700X3D, featuring Zen 5 architecture, 8 cores, 16 threads, 96MB L3 cache, and a 5.8 GHz boost, has appeared on PassMark with strong benchmark scores. Alongside other rumored 3D V-Cache CPUs, AMD is expected to unveil this new lineup at CES 2026.

A new 3D V-Cache powered Zen 5 CPU from AMD has been spotted on PassMark, with a mysterious new benchmark result appearing for an unannounced Ryzen 7 9700X3D processor. The listing provides some specifications on the new CPU, indicating that it's an eight-core, 16-thread CPU based on AMD's Zen 5 architecture, featuring 96MB of L3 cache and a boost clock speed of 5.8 GHz.

A new PassMark entry for the unannounced Ryzen 7 9700X3D processor has appeared, image credit: PassMark.

With AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D being one of the best-selling CPUs and one of the best processors for PC gaming performance, it would make sense for AMD to release a Ryzen 7 9700X3D with slightly lower clocks but the same fantastic gaming performance, similar to the AM4-based Ryzen 7 5700X3D. And yes, this would mean a lower price point that would appeal to a broader audience.

Interestingly, the PassMark results for the Ryzen 7 9700X3D, which include a single-threaded score of 4,687 and a multi-threaded score of 40,438 points, sit slightly higher than the 9800X3D. The reason for this could be attributed to the specific result and the overclocked CPU, and the final retail 9700X3D version is expected to ship with a lower boost clock speed.

This isn't the only new X3D chip from AMD on the horizon; credible rumors suggest the release of a couple of higher-end models and one entry-level chip coming. There's the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, which is another eight-core, 16-thread CPU with 96MB of L3 cache, a 5.6 GHz boost clock speed, and a 120W power rating. And then there's the beefy Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, which is a 16-core, 32-thread CPU with a massive 192MB of L3 cache and a power rating of 200W. On the entry-level side, a new 65W Ryzen 5 7500X3D is reportedly coming, a six-core, 12-thread model that could become the go-to option for budget gaming rigs.

Throw in the Ryzen 7 9700X3D, and that's a lot of 3D coming, which probably means the line-up will be announced at CES 2026, which is set to kick off in two months in Las Vegas.