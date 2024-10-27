All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Check out AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D get delidded: next-gen 3D V-Cache shown off

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D gets delidded: our first look at the next-gen 3D V-Cache that will stop on Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

AI-Assisted TLDR: AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with 3D V-Cache technology is set to be the fastest gaming CPU, offering a 16% IPC increase, 96MB L3 cache, and support for DDR5 memory, all on the Zen 5 architecture with a 4nm manufacturing process.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has just gotten the delidding treatment, giving us a look at the next-gen 3D V-Cache that will see AMD with the "Fastest Gaming CPU" on the planet when it releases.

Our friends at Wccftech have delidded AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which once delidded "will look like a standard Ryzen 9000 chip with a single CCD and IO die". There are multiple power caps on the outskirts, and the CCD and IOS are positioned in the same manner as the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs based on the Zen 5 core architecture, but Wccftech teases "there's one big change that's evident by looking at the CCD".

Hassan writes that on previous generations of 3D V-Cache like the Ryzen 5000X3D and Ryzen 7000X3D processors, "you can see traces of the 3D V-Cache stack when light is reflected at a certain angle".

But, that "is not the cases with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which has no such traces at the top of the CCD. This is because the Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs employ the 3D V-Cache stack underneath the Zen 5 CCD and that's the next-generation technology that is expected to debut with the new 3D V-Cache chips".

The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the world's fastest gaming processor built on AMD's "Zen 5" technology and Next Generation 3D V-Cache. It is fully compatible and ready to use with the socket AM5 ecosystem, with leading PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth and fast DDR5 memory support.

  • "Zen 5" architecture offers +~16% IPC increase and high power efficiency with 8 cores and 16 threads
  • Next-generation 3D V-Cache Technology, 96MB L3 cache, better thermal performance than the previous generation, and allows for higher clock speeds of up to 5.2GHz!
  • Strong generational boost in games (~+8%) and even better multi-threaded Creator performance (~+15%) compared to 7800X3D
  • 4nm manufacturing process for even better power/efficiency
  • Strong DDR5-6000 (with OC for 8000+)
  • Works with most existing AM5 compatible coolers with DDR5 DRAM (with or without EXPO technology - recommended pairing with EXPO DIMMs)
  • Pluggable for proven Socket AM5 infrastructure (New X870E, X870 and existing X670/E, B650/E and A620 based motherboard with BIOS updates)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor (8 cores/16 threads, 104MB cache, max boost up to 5.2GHz)
