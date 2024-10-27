Check out AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D get delidded: next-gen 3D V-Cache shown off

AI-Assisted TLDR: AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with 3D V-Cache technology is set to be the fastest gaming CPU, offering a 16% IPC increase, 96MB L3 cache, and support for DDR5 memory, all on the Zen 5 architecture with a 4nm manufacturing process. * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor has just gotten the delidding treatment, giving us a look at the next-gen 3D V-Cache that will see AMD with the "Fastest Gaming CPU" on the planet when it releases.

Our friends at Wccftech have delidded AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which once delidded "will look like a standard Ryzen 9000 chip with a single CCD and IO die". There are multiple power caps on the outskirts, and the CCD and IOS are positioned in the same manner as the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs based on the Zen 5 core architecture, but Wccftech teases "there's one big change that's evident by looking at the CCD".

Hassan writes that on previous generations of 3D V-Cache like the Ryzen 5000X3D and Ryzen 7000X3D processors, "you can see traces of the 3D V-Cache stack when light is reflected at a certain angle".

But, that "is not the cases with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which has no such traces at the top of the CCD. This is because the Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs employ the 3D V-Cache stack underneath the Zen 5 CCD and that's the next-generation technology that is expected to debut with the new 3D V-Cache chips".

The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the world's fastest gaming processor built on AMD's "Zen 5" technology and Next Generation 3D V-Cache. It is fully compatible and ready to use with the socket AM5 ecosystem, with leading PCIe Gen 5 bandwidth and fast DDR5 memory support.