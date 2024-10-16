All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

NVIDIA and MediaTek's AI PC chip sounds perfect for a GeForce RTX-powered PC gaming handheld

With rumors pointing to NVIDIA and MediaTek releasing a new AI PC SoC with an NVIDIA GPU in 2025, here's hoping this extends to PC gaming handhelds.

NVIDIA and MediaTek's AI PC chip sounds perfect for a GeForce RTX-powered PC gaming handheld
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time

When it comes to GPU hardware for consumers and professionals, NVIDIA dominates the desktop and laptop PC markets with its GeForce RTX line-up. This is especially true in the AI era, where RTX AI performance and app support are second to none.

NVIDIA and MediaTek's AI PC chip sounds perfect for a GeForce RTX-powered PC gaming handheld 2
2

However, with the rise of SoC devices running AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors with CPUs, NPUs, and GPUs rolled into one, Team Green doesn't have a presence in this market. At all.

So, it makes sense why there have been rumors that NVIDIA is partnering with MediaTek to create a new PC chip incorporating a MediaTek processor, NPU, and NVIDIA GPU for release in 2025. According to the latest report, mass production is apparently on track for late 2025, and the new chip will be built using a cutting-edge 3nm process.

The same source that provided this information name-dropped Lenovo, Dell, HP, and ASUS as companies that are lining up to create new products or customize their existing line-ups with the new chip. It's exciting stuff, but for a PC gamer like me, I'm hoping there are plans to adapt this new SoC or create something similar specifically for PC gaming handhelds.

The PC gaming handheld market might be small compared to the traditional PC and gaming laptop market. Still, with companies like Valve, ASUS, MSI, Lenovo, Zotac, Ayaneo, and more on board, it's growing fast. With the one-two punch of the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, integrated GPU performance has reached a point where it can deliver fantastic visuals and impressive performance.

In 2024, most PC gaming handhelds feature AMD Ryzen chips with integrated RDNA 3 graphics, where Radeon technology like FSR and Frame Generation are put to good use. In many ways, the PC gaming handheld market is the inverse of the desktop and laptop landscape; Radeon reigns supreme, while GeForce RTX is a non-entity.

AMD is keenly aware that it is the gaming handheld leader. The company recently confirmed that its next-gen FSR 4 technology will use AI to improve FSR and Frame Generation image quality at 1080p - an enhancement designed primarily for PC gaming handhelds.

With NVIDIA's AI-powered DLSS already delivering excellent results at lower resolutions and its Frame Generation technology also benefiting from AI hardware, it kind of feels like a missed opportunity for NVIDIA not to work with its partners like MediaTek to create hardware for a PC gaming handheld. Hardware that incorporates GeForce RTX graphics.

In many ways, it feels inevitable, especially in an era when one of NVIDIA's most popular consumer-facing GeForce RTX chips is the efficient GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Gaming laptops are more popular than ever because they've become smaller and more powerful. PC gaming handhelds are now mainstream for the same reason, and it's only a matter of time before a Steam Deck 2 or ROG Ally 2 hits a performance level that becomes a showstopper and potential Nintendo Switch-like success. Perhaps it will be the rumored Xbox PC gaming handheld that will be the 'tipping point.'

Market-share aside, NVIDIA has captured the PC gaming hardware mindshare thanks to the GeForce RTX brand and technologies like DLSS. If you're talking about a gaming PC, it's gotten to the point where you assume it has a GeForce RTX card inside. If for no other reason, NVIDIA probably needs to have a PC gaming handheld out there to remain synonymous with PC gaming.

Photo of the product for sale

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299
$299$292.99$292.99
Buy
-
--$292.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2024 at 1:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles