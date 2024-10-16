NVIDIA and MediaTek's AI PC chip sounds perfect for a GeForce RTX-powered PC gaming handheld

With rumors pointing to NVIDIA and MediaTek releasing a new AI PC SoC with an NVIDIA GPU in 2025, here's hoping this extends to PC gaming handhelds.

When it comes to GPU hardware for consumers and professionals, NVIDIA dominates the desktop and laptop PC markets with its GeForce RTX line-up. This is especially true in the AI era, where RTX AI performance and app support are second to none.

However, with the rise of SoC devices running AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors with CPUs, NPUs, and GPUs rolled into one, Team Green doesn't have a presence in this market. At all.

So, it makes sense why there have been rumors that NVIDIA is partnering with MediaTek to create a new PC chip incorporating a MediaTek processor, NPU, and NVIDIA GPU for release in 2025. According to the latest report, mass production is apparently on track for late 2025, and the new chip will be built using a cutting-edge 3nm process.

The same source that provided this information name-dropped Lenovo, Dell, HP, and ASUS as companies that are lining up to create new products or customize their existing line-ups with the new chip. It's exciting stuff, but for a PC gamer like me, I'm hoping there are plans to adapt this new SoC or create something similar specifically for PC gaming handhelds.

The PC gaming handheld market might be small compared to the traditional PC and gaming laptop market. Still, with companies like Valve, ASUS, MSI, Lenovo, Zotac, Ayaneo, and more on board, it's growing fast. With the one-two punch of the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, integrated GPU performance has reached a point where it can deliver fantastic visuals and impressive performance.

In 2024, most PC gaming handhelds feature AMD Ryzen chips with integrated RDNA 3 graphics, where Radeon technology like FSR and Frame Generation are put to good use. In many ways, the PC gaming handheld market is the inverse of the desktop and laptop landscape; Radeon reigns supreme, while GeForce RTX is a non-entity.

AMD is keenly aware that it is the gaming handheld leader. The company recently confirmed that its next-gen FSR 4 technology will use AI to improve FSR and Frame Generation image quality at 1080p - an enhancement designed primarily for PC gaming handhelds.

With NVIDIA's AI-powered DLSS already delivering excellent results at lower resolutions and its Frame Generation technology also benefiting from AI hardware, it kind of feels like a missed opportunity for NVIDIA not to work with its partners like MediaTek to create hardware for a PC gaming handheld. Hardware that incorporates GeForce RTX graphics.

In many ways, it feels inevitable, especially in an era when one of NVIDIA's most popular consumer-facing GeForce RTX chips is the efficient GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. Gaming laptops are more popular than ever because they've become smaller and more powerful. PC gaming handhelds are now mainstream for the same reason, and it's only a matter of time before a Steam Deck 2 or ROG Ally 2 hits a performance level that becomes a showstopper and potential Nintendo Switch-like success. Perhaps it will be the rumored Xbox PC gaming handheld that will be the 'tipping point.'

Market-share aside, NVIDIA has captured the PC gaming hardware mindshare thanks to the GeForce RTX brand and technologies like DLSS. If you're talking about a gaming PC, it's gotten to the point where you assume it has a GeForce RTX card inside. If for no other reason, NVIDIA probably needs to have a PC gaming handheld out there to remain synonymous with PC gaming.