NVIDIA x MediaTek AI PC SoC to arrive in 2H 2025: will be used by Dell, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS

NVIDIA and MediaTek to unveil their highly-anticipated AI PC processor in the second half of 2025: will be inside of Dell, Lenovo, HP, ASUS products.

NVIDIA and MediaTek are expected to unveil their co-developed Arm-based AI PC processor in 2H 2025, with hardware partners in ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

In a new post by leaker 'Mobile Phone Chip Expert' on Chinese social platform Weibo, we're learning that the new NVIDIA x MediaTek AI PC processor is coming in 2H 2025, just in time for Computex 2025 in Taipei, Taiwan. The leaker teases that the new Arm-based AI PC processor has already reached the tape-out stages.

NVIDIA has been pushing more and more into the custom chip business, with the AI PC market a gigantic market that it wants to step into and dominate, just like it has utterlry dominated the AI GPU business with its Hopper and now Blackwell AI GPU architectures.

Arm-based AI PC processors are limited to Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon X platform, which for most users absolutely sucks, and so does Windows on Arm for that matter. But, it's getting better and better... and with more hardware players joining the fray -- NVIDIA and MediaTek in this case -- hopefully we see things continue to improve.

NVIDIA has also previously said that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that CPUs and SoCs launching with new NPUs (Neural Processing Units for AI worklaods) are for "Basic" AI PCs. The company is right, as a decent discrete GeForce RTX GPU can blow away any NPU inside of any CPU now, and for years to come.

The new silicon will support advanced technologies, and will be mass-produced on TSMC's new 3nm process node, and will compete against Apple's new M4 chip, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors.