TT Show Episode 36 - Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, Windows Recall, NVIDIA handheld, and RDNA 5

Another stacked episode of TweakTown's weekly podcast and video show, with the TT Show covering the new Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft, NVIDIA news, and more!

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta examine Microsoft's new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices running on the Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chipset and the beginning of the Copilot+ AI PC era. Hardware-wise, it all sounds impressive, with Windows on Arm coming along nicely, but the Copilot+ AI side is a different story.

Microsoft's latest AI tool for Windows users is called Recall. It apparently takes screenshots and snapshots of your PC at regular intervals to build up a searchable database of everything you've seen or done. It sounds like the most invasive piece of software ever created, and Jak and Kosta discuss how it might work and whether there's even a use case for such a feature.

This week, the duo also discuss NVIDIA getting in on the Arm-based CPU business and pairing it with GeForce hardware for a potential gaming handheld to rival the ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

Also, there's some new info on the Nintendo Switch 2 regarding what to expect performance-wise and whether it will be a 4K-capable console. Also, with AMD skipping the high-end GPU market with its upcoming next-gen RDNA 4 Radeon line-up, the early world on RDNA 5 is that it will be a game changer - a potential 'Zen moment' for AMD and a game changer for its gaming GPU business.

It's a stacked episode this week, with Jak and Kosta also discussing a range of gaming news -including a groundbreaking new way to play and remaster Nintendo 64 games, a classic Need For Speed game getting the NVIDIA RTX Remix treatment, and a savage takedown of Ubisoft and the recently announced Assassin's Creed Shadows - a promising-looking game let down by an insane pricing structure.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show