Nintendo Museum likely uses PC emulation for its classic consoles and Super Mario games

This is ironic because Nintendo is against PC emulation, even when it comes to videogame preservation, calling it 'copyright infringement' and 'illegal.'

The Nintendo Museum officially opened its doors earlier this month. The Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan facility showcases products, iconic designs, characters, and more from Nintendo's long and storied history, from its humble beginnings as a maker of playing cards to its ascension as a videogame giant.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

From lesser-known products like the Love Tester toy from the late 1960s through to the first Game & Watch handhelds to the rise of the Nintendo Entertainment System and its 16-bit follow-up, the Super Nintendo - it sounds like an incredible place to visit. And somewhere where you can go hands-on and interact with attractions and exhibits.

There has been a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding the opening of the Nintendo Museum in Japan. However, a new post by X user @ChrisMack32 adds an interesting layer to the interactive exhibits. Nintendo, the company that actively shuts down and pursues legal action when it comes to emulating its games and hardware on a PC, is apparently using a Windows PC to emulate the Super Nintendo.

This is ironic because Nintendo is against PC emulation, even when it comes to videogame preservation, calling it "copyright infringement," "illegal," and something that "harms innovation." Unless, of course, you are the copyright holder - then it's okay. Although we don't get to see the hardware, it's hidden; the post on X features a clip of unplugging the USB cable from the Super Famicom (which is what the Super Nintendo was called in Japan) controller, prompting that iconic "you have removed a USB device" Windows sound that we all know.

It would make sense if Nintendo had set up Nintendo Switch consoles with its own Virtual Console or Nintendo Switch Online modes that include classic Nintendo games with custom emulation. Still, for a museum, you'd assume that Nintendo would have its classic games running on actual classic hardware. Or, at the very least, ensure that visitors cannot unplug USB cables and potentially compromise their security.

3

Nintendo, its games, and its hardware reside in what you'd call a closed garden. There's no hint that the company would ever bring its games to the PC platform, a position it has held since the 1980s. This has led to PC emulators for the Switch and classic consoles like the Nintendo GameCube and the NES becoming very popular over the years - that is until Nintendo shut them down and any related ROM sites.