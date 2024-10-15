SpaceX's successful Starship flight grabbed by giant mech arms

SpaceX has been successful in its most ambitious Starship launch test flight yet, as Elon Musk has achieved the landing of the world's largest rocket.

SpaceX has achieved a milestone in its quest to put humans on the surface of the Red Planet, with the company etching itself into the history books once again with the first attempt and success of the Starship rocket on the Mechazilla launch tower.

SpaceX has been working toward this moment for many years, and with the fifth launch of the world's largest and most powerful rocket, Starship, the Elon Musk-led company has landed the approximately 250-foot-tall booster Super Heavy back on the launch pad at Starbase. The moment was witnessed by thousands of onlookers and quickly became a viral sensation as Mechazilla's arms, referred to by SpaceX as its "chopsticks," slotted and caught the massive booster for a smooth touchdown.

Why is this important? Flight 5 was the highest stake flight of Starship yet as failure would have resulted in a potentially destroyed Mechazilla tower, launch pad, and launch site - all of which would have further postponed the development of Starship. However, that didn't happen, and SpaceX landed it on the first go, meaning the company is one step closer to achieving rapid reusability with Starship.

SpaceX intends to nail the Starship launch process to a frequency of its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets, if not more, which would entail multiple Starship rockets transporting cargo - including humans - to different orbit, the Moon, and eventually, Mars. Furthermore, SpaceX has penciled in Starship to transport NASA's Artemis 3 mission, which involves landing astronauts on the moon by 2026.