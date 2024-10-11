All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Concord may not be dead after all as game files update fueling free-to-play speculation

Concord, one of the biggest flops in video game history, may not be dead after all as its developers have been quietly updating the Steam game files.

Concord may not be dead after all as game files update fueling free-to-play speculation
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Concord is renowned as one of the biggest video game flops of all time, and is definitely Sony's biggest flop ever, with the title reportedly costing as much as $400 million to develop only to generated a few million upon release.

The failure of Concord is likely underestimated due to how quickly Sony decided to pull the game down after abysmal sales and reception. Moreover, the game was such a failure that Sony decided to refund everyone who purchased it, meaning Sony made exactly $0 from a multi-hundred-million investment. That begs the question: Will Concord and all of the content surrounding it just be thrown in the bin now? Or does Sony shelf it for the time being and re-release it as a free-to-play game?

The second theory is gaining some traction as it was discovered that Concord's developers, Firewalk Studios, are quietly updating the Steam games files, according to the title's Steam db listing. The activity was as recent as October 8, and while we can't decipher the changelog to see what was added/altered, the activity has fueled speculation Sony and Firewalk Studios are preparing for the free-to-play re-release of Concord.

Suppose the rumors are true and Concord did cost approximately $400 million to develop and release in the state we saw it. In that case, it makes sense that Sony will want to try and at least recoup some of their investment back through a free-to-play business model that likely involves a Battle Pass-type structure that features microtransactions in the form of cosmetics. However, it isn't as simple as simply deciding Concord is now free-to-play and re-releasing it.

Concord was originally developed without any free-to-play business models in mind, meaning the game has no infrastructure to support such a model, especially if Sony wants to lean heavily in that direction with countless microtransactionable cosmetics. Changing Concord into a free-to-play title will require some degree of development time, which means more money.

Sony has found itself between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, they can shelve Concord, write the entire project off as a loss, and move on from the embarrassing release. On the other hand, they can try to recoup some of their investment by investing more money into making Concord a viable free-to-play title.

If I were to guess what Sony will decide, I believe Concord will eventually return as a free-to-play title with a fresh marketing campaign. This will most likely happen after the PS5 Pro has launched, as Sony will want to be able to display its new free-to-play arena shooter on its new PS5 Pro.

Photo of the product for sale

PlayStation 5 console (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00$499.00$499.99
Buy
-
--$499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2024 at 9:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:playstationlifestyle.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles