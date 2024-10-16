All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, Health & Robotics

Scientists create artificial vision capable of seeing in dark and bright environments

Researchers have created a new robotic vision system that's inspired by cat eyes and how they can dynamically adapt to bright and dark environments.

Scientists create artificial vision capable of seeing in dark and bright environments
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

It isn't unusual for researchers to take something incredible in nature, such as a cat's eye or vision system, and attempt to create that in the laboratory.

Scientists create artificial vision capable of seeing in dark and bright environments 561516156
2

Biologically inspired engineering happens all the time, and researchers from South Korea have become another example of it with a new artificial vision system inspired by Feline or cat eyes. For those that don't know, cats have a very impressive vision system that enables them to see very well in well-lit environments and also in complete darkness. Cats are able to do this through an eye adaptation that changes their pupil slit to vertical during the day, which helps to reduce glare, while at night, their pupils widen.

Additionally, at night a cat's eyes will develop a reflective layer called the tapetum lucidum, which boosts night vision performance and gives the eyes the reflective glow. The South Korean researchers penned a new study published in the journal Science Advances that details a new artificial vision system directly inspired by a cats vision system. The team created a slit-like aperture designed to filter unnecessary light and assist in focussing on key objects, while also creating a special reflective layer that is similar to the one found on a cats eye. The team says its artificial protective layer also boosts nighttime vision performance.

"Robotic cameras often struggle to spot objects in busy or camouflaged backgrounds, especially when lighting conditions change. Our design solves this by letting robots blur out unnecessary details and focus on important objects," explains Prof. Song

So, what's the benefit of this? The team believes their creation will benefit devices that require visual input for object recognition, particularly autonomous robotics. However, it could also be applied to drones, security robots, self-driving vehicles, and other visual-centered devices.

"From searchand-rescue operations to industrial monitoring, these cutting-edge robotic eyes stand ready to complement or even replace human efforts in a variety of critical scenarios," emphasizes Prof. Song

NEWS SOURCES:science.org, gist.ac.kr

