RTX 50 pricing leak: RTX 5090 for $1999-$2499, RTX 5080 for $1199-$1499, RTX 5070 for $599-$699

Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

NVIDIA's next-generation flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card could cost somewhere between $1999 and $2499, according to the latest leaks.

2

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead said that one of his sources just said that NVIDIA briefed them with some new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPU pricing. This source said that the new RTX 50 series GPUs will be launching in 2025, and are preparing people with some higher pricing.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 32GB could cost between $1999 and $2499, the GeForce RTX 5080 16GB could cost between $1199 and $1499, and finally, the GeForce RTX 5070 12GB costing between $599 and $699.

Back in April 2024, I was writing about the GeForce RTX 5090 with leaks at the time, predicting that we'll see pricing of $1999... so I think this $2499 pricing is definitely testing the waters through rumors (which it's going to do). $2499 for the new flagship RTX 5090 is a heavy-duty amount of money for gamers, but blasting out 4K 240FPS+ gaming is going to be worth it in 2025 if you want the very best.

The same situation with the RTX 4090 which was expensive, but it was one of the hottest sellers at the time and many months into its life (crypto mining and then AI drove sales, too).

