TT Show Episode 61 - Sony's new PlayStation Portable, OLED levels up

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta talk about the new Sony PlayStation Portable, 500 Hz OLED displays, and review a new gaming headset and monitor.

TL;DR: This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss Sony's potential new PlayStation handheld capable of running PS5 games, the future of Xbox and Steam Deck handhelds, Samsung's rumored 500 Hz OLED monitor, and Sony's acquisition of FromSoftware's parent company. They also review the new Razer Barracuda X Chroma headset and Acer Predator X39 monitor.

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta dive into the news surrounding Sony's plans to create a new PlayStation portable gaming handheld that will be powerful enough to run PS5 games natively. It's exciting if true, but it could be a few years off. Such a device has a good chance of hitting the same heights as the company's first handheld, the iconic Sony PSP.

In other handheld news, the duo briefly examines what the upcoming Xbox handheld might look like while discussing the eventual Steam Deck 2 - it's an exciting future for portable gaming. Moving over to the world of OLED displays, rumors point to Samsung unveiling a world first at CES 2025 - a 500 Hz OLED gaming monitor.

This week, Jak and Kosta also discuss some recent hardware they've reviewed. Kosta discusses his recent review of the RGB-lit Razer Barracuda X Chroma Wireless Gaming Headset. Jak goes deep into the massive curved 39-inch OLED panel that powers the new Acer Predator X39 Gaming Monitor.

There's also more news from the gaming world this week, with reports of Ubisoft looking to shutdown services like SteamDB and Steam Charts due to the poor sales of Star Wars Outlaws. Plus, more on Sony's planned acquisition of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware's parent company - which is increasingly looking like it will happen.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

