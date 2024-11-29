TT Show Episode 61 - Sony's new PlayStation Portable, OLED levels up

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta talk about the new Sony PlayStation Portable, 500 Hz OLED displays, and review a new gaming headset and monitor.

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta dive into the news surrounding Sony's plans to create a new PlayStation portable gaming handheld that will be powerful enough to run PS5 games natively. It's exciting if true, but it could be a few years off. Such a device has a good chance of hitting the same heights as the company's first handheld, the iconic Sony PSP.

In other handheld news, the duo briefly examines what the upcoming Xbox handheld might look like while discussing the eventual Steam Deck 2 - it's an exciting future for portable gaming. Moving over to the world of OLED displays, rumors point to Samsung unveiling a world first at CES 2025 - a 500 Hz OLED gaming monitor.

This week, Jak and Kosta also discuss some recent hardware they've reviewed. Kosta discusses his recent review of the RGB-lit Razer Barracuda X Chroma Wireless Gaming Headset. Jak goes deep into the massive curved 39-inch OLED panel that powers the new Acer Predator X39 Gaming Monitor.

There's also more news from the gaming world this week, with reports of Ubisoft looking to shutdown services like SteamDB and Steam Charts due to the poor sales of Star Wars Outlaws. Plus, more on Sony's planned acquisition of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware's parent company - which is increasingly looking like it will happen.

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show