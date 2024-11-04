All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
MSI's new MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard with Kingston DDR5 RAM overclocked to record 12196 MT/s

MSI's new MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard used with Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 UDIMM memory modules overclocked to world record 12196 MT/s.

MSI's new MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard with Kingston DDR5 RAM overclocked to record 12196 MT/s
TL;DR: MSI's MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard, paired with Kingston's Fury Renegade DDR5 UDIMM memory modules, set a new memory overclocking world record at 12196 MT/s. Overclocker Kovan Yang achieved this using a single 24GB DIMM and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF processor, optimized to run with.

MSI's new MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard has been used with Kingston's new Fury Renegade DDR5 UDIMM memory modules to break the memory OC world record with speeds of 12196 MT/s.

MSI overclocker Kovan Yang used the MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X motherboard, which is a high-end Z890 motherboard designed for overclocking, rocking just two DDR5 DIMMs. Yang didn't just want to reach a new benchmark record, but rather a high and stable frequency that was validated with CPU-Z, something that regularly involves overclocking a single DIMM (a 24GB module in this case).

Kingston's new Fury Renegade DDR5 UDIMM memory modules were used, and pushed to 6097.6MHz (12196 MT/s) with 48-120-120-127-2 timings. As for the CPU, Yang used the Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF processor, which was tweaked to run with just two CPU cores at 400MHz. You wouldn't run your everyday PC like this, but these tweaks are required for breaking OC memory records like this.

MSI posted on X: "Breaking records with next-level overclocking! The @kingstontech memories pairs with MSI's advanced Z890 motherboard to push performance to new heights.⚡DRAM Frequency now reaching an impressive 12196 MT/s!"

Kingston's new Fury Renegade DDR5 UDIMM memory modules were also cooled with LN2 cooling, so you won't be seeing these insane speeds everywhere. Still, the record being broken right after the launch of Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors is cool to see.

NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, videocardz.com
