Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will get hands-on previews this month

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is expected to get hands-on previews at the end of the month as some creators have teased a secret upcoming event.

Published
2 minutes read time

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is expected to be rolled out in the form of hands-on previews, according to a recent report from Insider Gaming.

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson penned a new story that states he has learned preview copies of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will get hands-on previews this month and that, as part of these previews, both Microsoft and Bethesda are hosting media events where press and content creators will get to experience the game first-hand. Patrick Maka, the creator behind @Maka91Productions, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an image of what is clearly Indiana Jones with the caption, "On my way to San Francisco. Hope I picked a good movie for the flight".

Maka also added in a reply to an X user asking what he is doing in San Francisco, "Hopefully learning whip skills and wearing a cool leather jacket" - a clear reference to Indiana Jones. As for what is officially known, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on December 9, 2024, on the Xbox Series S|X and on PC. Fans of Indy should know the title's developers have designed the game in such a way that makes guns a "fallback solution" and that gunplay won't be the primary "way forward". Instead, gamers will be encouraged to "use your wits and your whip," much like Indy himself.

NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, x.com

