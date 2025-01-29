Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's big DLSS 4 and RTX Blackwell update arrives in February

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's next major update is dropping sometime in February and it's going to add DLSS 4 support and new graphical features.

At CES, we got to go hands-on with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with Full Ray Tracing running in 5K on the new GeForce RTX 50 Series. From developer

MachineGames, the immersive first-person stealth, exploration, and adventure game, is not only one of the best-looking games for a high-end PC but also one of the best games of 2024.

Launching in December, it still feels new, and the build we played at CES 2025 implemented several DLSS 4 features, including the new Transformer model for Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation. The current build of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PC doesn't include Ray Reconstruction for its ray tracing options, so the jump to DLSS 4 is pretty mind-blowing in what it brings to the overall image quality.

Outside of Multi Frame Generation, all of the impressive DLSS 4 advancements are coming to all GeForce RTX gamers, and MachineGames has confirmed that this support will be available in February.

Developer MachineGames didn't go into too much detail on the specifics other than stating that "Update 3 will release in February and will include support for NVIDIA's latest generation Blackwell GPUs; new graphical features and options; and bug fixes based on feedback you've provided."

Based on what we got to play at CES, we're assuming the GeForce RTX 50 Series support means DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation at a minimum, with the potential addition of the new RTX Hair technology that is a part of RTX Blackwell's RTX Neural Shaders suite of groundbreaking technologies for ray-tracing. GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 owners will also benefit from DLSS 4 from the new Transformer model to the updated Frame Generation, which is getting a performance boost while using 30% less VRAM.