Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will target 60fps consoles

AI-Assisted TLDR: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release on December 9. The game aims to run at 60fps on both Xbox Series X and Series S without compromising visuals or experience. * Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to release on December 9, and ahead of the title's highly anticipated launch we have some details about how it will run performance-wise on Xbox consoles.

In an interview with WindowsCentral, creative director of MachineGames, Axel Torvenius explained that closer to launch, the team will release more technical details about the performance of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but what they can say for now is the team is targeting 60fps for both the Xbox Series X and Series S. Torvenius said there won't be compromised visuals or the experience of the product between the consoles, and the idea of targeting 60fps was to make the game feel "cohesive" for players.

Torvenius has previously revealed details about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with the creative director teasing back in September that players will be encouraged to overcome enemies in ways that don't involve guns, and that guns won't be the "primary way forward". Torvenius explained that players will need to be just like Indy, and "use your wits and your whip". The decision to steer players away from gunplay was made to compliment the character of Indiana Jones, who doesn't have superpowers and typically overcomes his opponents by outsmarting them.