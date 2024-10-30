All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will target 60fps consoles

MachineGames is targeting 60 frames-per-second for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will target 60fps consoles
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release on December 9. The game aims to run at 60fps on both Xbox Series X and Series S without compromising visuals or experience.* Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is scheduled to release on December 9, and ahead of the title's highly anticipated launch we have some details about how it will run performance-wise on Xbox consoles.

In an interview with WindowsCentral, creative director of MachineGames, Axel Torvenius explained that closer to launch, the team will release more technical details about the performance of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but what they can say for now is the team is targeting 60fps for both the Xbox Series X and Series S. Torvenius said there won't be compromised visuals or the experience of the product between the consoles, and the idea of targeting 60fps was to make the game feel "cohesive" for players.

Torvenius has previously revealed details about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with the creative director teasing back in September that players will be encouraged to overcome enemies in ways that don't involve guns, and that guns won't be the "primary way forward". Torvenius explained that players will need to be just like Indy, and "use your wits and your whip". The decision to steer players away from gunplay was made to compliment the character of Indiana Jones, who doesn't have superpowers and typically overcomes his opponents by outsmarting them.

"It might be that we will release even more details in terms of specifics, technical details, as we get closer to launch, once we see all the telemetry on performance. But what I can tell you is that the ambition is that the game runs at 60fps on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and that, you know, it shouldn't be compromised in the visuals or the experience of the product," said Torvenius

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

