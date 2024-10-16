All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Artificial Intelligence

Parents of student that used AI to cheat sue school, claiming AI tools aren't bannable

Parents of the student that was punished for using AI tools on a history project are now suing the school over claims the student's future has been harmed.

Parents of student that used AI to cheat sue school, claiming AI tools aren't bannable
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

It was only a matter of time before lawsuits began flying in the academic space for the use of artificial intelligence-powered tools, but who thought they would come from the parents of a child who was busted using the AI tools?

Parents of student that used AI to cheat sue school, claiming AI tools aren't bannable 894498
2

That's right, the parents of a child who was busted using AI tools to help them complete their history project are now suing the school after it disciplined the student. The parents claim that the disciplinary measures issued by the school have now harmed the students' chances of getting into prestigious universities such as Stanford. According to Dale and Jennifer Harries, the parents of the student, their son's punishment of a Saturday detention and a grade of 65 out of 100 on the history project has now impacted their son's future and his "exemplary record".

Hingham Public School in Massachusetts claimed the use of AI tools is prohibited, and that is stated within the student's handbook, "unauthorized use or close imitation of the language and thoughts of another author and the representation of them as one's own work." The district dealing with the case stated in a recent motion to dismiss that Harris' son received a "relatively lenient" punishment and that siding with the parents would only "invite dissatisfied parents and students to challenge day-to-day discipline, even grading of students, in state and federal courts."

Notably, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education hasn't issued any specific guidance regarding the use of AI tools in schools.

Photo of the product for sale

Microsoft System Builder | Windоws 11 Home

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$119.99
$119.99$119.99$119.99
Buy
-
--$138.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2024 at 6:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:gizmodo.com, storage.courtlistener.com

Junior Editor

Email Jak ConnorFollow Jak Connor on XFollow Jak Connor on LinkedIn

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles