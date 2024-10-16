All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Google shares photos of liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell GB200 NVL racks for AI cloud platform

Google has been working closely with NVIDIA to sustainablyt built compute infrastructure of the future: uses liquid-cooled Blackwell GB200 NVL racks.

Google shares photos of liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell GB200 NVL racks for AI cloud platform
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Google has teased some photos of using NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB200 NVL AI server racks for its AI cloud platform, using liquid-cooled GB200 AI GPUs. Check it out, because it's utterly gorgeous:

Google shares photos of liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell GB200 NVL racks for AI cloud platform 603
3

The official Google Cloud account shared the photo on X, with the US-based search giant showing off its first GB200 NVL-based server, deployed to power its AI cloud platform. Google is now deploying NVIDIA GB200 NVL racks for its AI cloud platform, showing off liquid-cooled GB200 high-performance AI GPUs: each of the GB200 chips feature 1 x Grace CPU and 1 x B200 AI GPU for up to 90 TFLOPs of FP64 compute performance.

Google is using custom GB200 NVL racks here, so we don't know what the configuration is exactly -- as the GB200 NVL72 packs 32 x Grace CPUs and 72 x B200 AI GPUs through a 72-GPU NVLink domain.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell GB200 NVL72 AI server rack features up to 130TB/sec of bandwidth, with the 36 Grace CPUs and 72 B200 AI GPUs offering a mind-boggling 3240 TFLOPs of FP64 compute performance, and an oh-my-gosh 13.5TB of HBM3E memory.

Google isn't the first cloud service provider (CSP) to use Blackwell GB200 AI servers, with Foxconn deploying GB200 NVL72 racks to build the fastest supercomputer in Taiwan alongside NVIDIA. Google is now having some fun with Blackwell.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2099
$2039.99$1929.97$2079.99
Buy
-
--$2098
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/16/2024 at 8:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, x.com

Gaming Editor

Email Anthony GarreffaFollow Anthony Garreffa on XFollow Anthony Garreffa on LinkedIn

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles