NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell AI GPUs delayed, rumor has it 'design flaws' are to blame

NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs reportedly delayed over design flaws, affecting big customers like Meta, Google, Microsoft, and more wanting AI GPUs.

NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell AI GPUs have reportedly been delayed, with The Information reporting that "design flaws" are stopping Blackwell from flooding the world of AI.

The Information reports on information from two unidentified people that helped produce the Blackwell AI GPU and its server hardware said that NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs could be delayed for 3 months or more, affecting major customers like Meta, Google, and Microsoft.

NVIDIA reportedly made Microsoft aware of the issue of Blackwell AI GPUs being delayed this week, at least its "most advanced" AI chip models, according to Bloomberg reporting on unidentified Microsoft staffers and "another person." The delays mean that big shipments aren't to occur until Q1 2025, according to The Information.

The Information reached out to NVIDIA, but of course the company wouldn't comment on its Blackwell AI GPUs being delayed, but told The Information that "production is on track to ramp" later this year.

Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) declined to comment to The Information, while a TSMC spokesperson didn't respond for a request to comment. TSMC fabs NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs, and would be the main source of knowing if there were any delays on NVIDIA's latest AI GPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

