NVIDIA's new GB200 Superchip costs up to $70,000: full B200 NVL72 AI server costs $3 million

NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs are the most expensive AI GPUs yet, with a single GB200 Superchip costing up to $70,000, full AI server costs $3 million.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPU architecture is going to make the company a lot of money, and while we know the B200 AI GPUs will cost $30,000 to $40,000 each -- CEO Jensen Huang said that just after the GPUs were announced -- but, the GB200 Superchip (CPU + GPU) will cost upwards of $70,000.

In a post on X by a senior writer at Barron's, the new NVIDIA GB200 Superchip will cost between $60,000 and $70,000. We already know that an NVIDIA DGX NVL72 AI server cabinet will cost $3 million per AI server, which gets filled with 72 x B200 GPUs and 36 x Grace CPUs.

The new NVIDIA DGX NVL72 is the AI server with the most computing power, and thus, the highest unit price. Inside, the DGX NVL72 features 72 built-in Blackwell-based B200 AI GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs (18 servers in total with dual Grace CPUs and 36 x B200 AI GPUs per server) with 9 switches. The entire cabinet is designed by NVIDIA in-house, and cannot be modified, it is 100% made, tested, and provided by NVIDIA.

Next up we've got the NVL36 cabinet which is also designed by NVIDIA, packing 36 x B200 AI GPUs and 16 Grace CPUs (9 servers in total) with 9 switches. Open server ODM companies can design their own input and output interfaces and Ethernet connections.

NVL72 is a 1U design per server, while NVL36 is a taller 2U design, providing room for ODM operators to design their own cooling solutions that would fit in the larger area inside of the cabinet space. Most manufacturers are moving towards air-water cooling mixed-cooling designs, with Quanta to take the largest share of supply, with Wistron, Wiwynn, and Inventec with the rest of the NVL36 cabinet orders.

NVIDIA's new DGX B200 cabinet is the entry-level AI computing power solution, providing ODMs better design flexibility and space. UDN reports that because the DGX B200 AI server is not NVIDIA's leading server, NVL72 and NVL36 cabinets will be part of the first delivery waves.