NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL72 AI server: 'highest-power-consuming server in HISTORY' with 132kW TDP

NVIDIA's upcoming GB200 NVL72 AI server development has some big challenges ahead of it, which mostly stem from the insane 132kW TDP requirement, making it the highest-power-consuming server in HISTORY.
In a new post on Medium, analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo said that NVIDIA has halted the development of its GB200 NVL36x2 AI server (the dual-rack 72 GPU version) which you can read more about in the links below. Moving back to the 'biggest challenges' in NVL72 development from the 132kW thermal design point (TDP), with NVIDIA and its supply chain requiring more time to solve "unprecedented technology issues".
Kuo points out that it's important to note that the TDP "refers to average power consumption during continuous operation. If poor design leads to peak power consumption (electrical design point (TDP) as NVIDIA calls it) exceeding TDP, two or more sidecars may be required. This would not only increase cooling design complexity and production difficulties but also negate NVL72's data center space-saving advantage".
Another issue with NVIDIA's upcoming GB200 NVL72 AI server is that the design challenge for the sidecar is controlling the approaching temperature stably within 5-10C, relaxing this standard "could affect system stability". Kuo also notes that the higher power consumption challenge doesn't just affect the sidecar, but all components and system design. The analyst added that his latest supply chain survery indicates that NVL72 mass production could face a delay into 2H 2025 (compared to NVIDIA's optimistic target of 1H 2025).
