NVIDIA's next-gen GB200 AI server cabinets to ship in 'small quantities' in Q4 2024

NVIDIA's next-gen GB200-based AI server cabinets are expected to ship in "small quantities" in Q4 2024 at the earliest, with GB200 AI server cabinets to be fully unleashed in 2025.

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that there will be a "slight gap" in the delivery time between each factory and the customer and that it "will not be available until next year." The outlet continues, saying that shipments can be expected, with multiple Taiwanese manufacturers "striving to increase profitability as their revenue scale increases".

NVIDIA's new GB200 Superchip is a monster, with the company supplying the front-end AI chip modules, Switchboards, power modules, chassis/cabinets, and more. It's expected to see the NVIDIA GB200 Superchip enter mass production in Q3 2024, with "legal persons" talking to Ctee, with the outlet reporting: "Hon Hai, the parent company of Hongbai, and Wistron, as well as Delta Electronics, Lite-On, Shengming Electronics, Yingguang, etc., shipments of GB200-related products will increase in the second half of the year and will further demonstrate strong growth momentum".

The new GB200 Superchip module and switch board of GB200 will be provided by NVIDIA, while AI server cabinet manufacturers needing to buy their own liquid cooling solutions, power supplies, and other back-end assembly to design and construct their AI server cabinets, which will help them increase their profits.