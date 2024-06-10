NVIDIA's next-gen GB200 AI server cabinets to ship in 'small quantities' in Q4 2024

NVIDIA's next-gen GB200 AI server cabinets may begin shipping in small quantities in Q4 2024, big volume expected in 2025 for GB200-based AI servers.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

NVIDIA's next-gen GB200-based AI server cabinets are expected to ship in "small quantities" in Q4 2024 at the earliest, with GB200 AI server cabinets to be fully unleashed in 2025.

NVIDIA's next-gen GB200 AI server cabinets to ship in 'small quantities' in Q4 2024 22
Open Gallery 2

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that there will be a "slight gap" in the delivery time between each factory and the customer and that it "will not be available until next year." The outlet continues, saying that shipments can be expected, with multiple Taiwanese manufacturers "striving to increase profitability as their revenue scale increases".

NVIDIA's new GB200 Superchip is a monster, with the company supplying the front-end AI chip modules, Switchboards, power modules, chassis/cabinets, and more. It's expected to see the NVIDIA GB200 Superchip enter mass production in Q3 2024, with "legal persons" talking to Ctee, with the outlet reporting: "Hon Hai, the parent company of Hongbai, and Wistron, as well as Delta Electronics, Lite-On, Shengming Electronics, Yingguang, etc., shipments of GB200-related products will increase in the second half of the year and will further demonstrate strong growth momentum".

The new GB200 Superchip module and switch board of GB200 will be provided by NVIDIA, while AI server cabinet manufacturers needing to buy their own liquid cooling solutions, power supplies, and other back-end assembly to design and construct their AI server cabinets, which will help them increase their profits.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95$28749.95$29949.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2024 at 10:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ctee.com.tw

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags