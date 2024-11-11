Supermicro stuffs up a HUGE order of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI servers, Taiwan firm steps into help

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) reportedly stumbles a 'huge' order of NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL72 AI chips, forcing a Taiwanese company to step up and help.

TL;DR: Supermicro is facing financial difficulties, a DOJ investigation, and halted expansion, affecting its Malaysian factory. As a result, a large order of NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72 AI servers has been transferred to Taiwanese factories, with Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Winstron Group, stepping in to assist. Supermicro is facing financial difficulties, a DOJ investigation, and halted expansion, affecting its Malaysian factory. As a result, a large order of NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72 AI servers has been transferred to Taiwanese factories, with Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Winstron Group, stepping in to assist.

Supermicro is in even more trouble: financial strife, a large DOJ investigation, its Malaysian factory has been affected, and its expansion has been suspended. Now... Supermicro has stuffed a huge order of NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL72 AI servers, with a Taiwanese firm stepping up to help.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that the first wave of substantive transfer orders were received by Taiwanese factories after the "US Supermicro storm". Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Winstron Group, was approached for assistance post-Supermicro issues, after shipping the highest-end NVL72 full container to NVIDIA filled with GB200 AI chips, and the order volume was "huge" adds UDN.

Wiwynn hasn't commented on the news just yet, with speculation that the transfer of orders from Supermicro would be led by NVIDIA, but this time the transfer of orders "comes from a large Supermicro customer".

UDN explains: "The key to Wiying winning the order is that the company is also actively expanding its factory in Malaysia, and the factory is adjacent to Supermicro's big customer. The Malaysia-Singapore factory has a convenient location and Wiwynn has abundant AI server power, so YTL Group sought assistance in shipping".

YTL Group has a "deep relationship" with NVIDIA and is looking at AI production capacity in Malaysia, where back in March 2024 its subsidiary YTL Power announced it would be working with NVIDIA to use its DGX GB200 NVL72 full cabinet AI server system to be installed in an area of Johor, Malaysia.

There is a huge 1640-acre YTL Data Center Pack that will build a green AI data center, with YTL building an AI supercomputer with computing power of over 300 ExaFLOPS (gigabit operations per second), which will make YTL's new AI supercomputer one of the fastest supercomputers on the planet.