All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Artificial Intelligence

Supermicro stuffs up a HUGE order of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI servers, Taiwan firm steps into help

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) reportedly stumbles a 'huge' order of NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL72 AI chips, forcing a Taiwanese company to step up and help.

Supermicro stuffs up a HUGE order of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI servers, Taiwan firm steps into help
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Supermicro is facing financial difficulties, a DOJ investigation, and halted expansion, affecting its Malaysian factory. As a result, a large order of NVIDIA's GB200 NVL72 AI servers has been transferred to Taiwanese factories, with Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Winstron Group, stepping in to assist.

Supermicro is in even more trouble: financial strife, a large DOJ investigation, its Malaysian factory has been affected, and its expansion has been suspended. Now... Supermicro has stuffed a huge order of NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL72 AI servers, with a Taiwanese firm stepping up to help.

Supermicro stuffs up a HUGE order of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI servers, Taiwan firm steps into help 102
2

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that the first wave of substantive transfer orders were received by Taiwanese factories after the "US Supermicro storm". Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Winstron Group, was approached for assistance post-Supermicro issues, after shipping the highest-end NVL72 full container to NVIDIA filled with GB200 AI chips, and the order volume was "huge" adds UDN.

Wiwynn hasn't commented on the news just yet, with speculation that the transfer of orders from Supermicro would be led by NVIDIA, but this time the transfer of orders "comes from a large Supermicro customer".

UDN explains: "The key to Wiying winning the order is that the company is also actively expanding its factory in Malaysia, and the factory is adjacent to Supermicro's big customer. The Malaysia-Singapore factory has a convenient location and Wiwynn has abundant AI server power, so YTL Group sought assistance in shipping".

YTL Group has a "deep relationship" with NVIDIA and is looking at AI production capacity in Malaysia, where back in March 2024 its subsidiary YTL Power announced it would be working with NVIDIA to use its DGX GB200 NVL72 full cabinet AI server system to be installed in an area of Johor, Malaysia.

There is a huge 1640-acre YTL Data Center Pack that will build a green AI data center, with YTL building an AI supercomputer with computing power of over 300 ExaFLOPS (gigabit operations per second), which will make YTL's new AI supercomputer one of the fastest supercomputers on the planet.

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2024 at 6:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles