SuperMicro unveils NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 SuperCluster: liquid-cooled AI servers

SuperMicro is now sampling its new liquid-cooled Exascale Compute in a Single Rack: with the new NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI server rack now shipping.

SuperMicro has revealed its new NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 SuperCluster, a liquid-cooled Exascale Compute system in a single rack, ready to go. Check it out:

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SuperMicro details its end-to-end AI data center solutions: "In the era of AI, a unit of compute is no longer measured by just the number of servers. Interconnected GPUs, CPUs, memory, storage, and these resources across multiple nodes in racks construct today's artificial Intelligence".

Popular Popular Now: Pokemon developer officially responds to hack that confirms Switch 2's codename

The company continues: "The infrastructure requires high-speed and low-latency network fabrics, and carefully designed cooling technologies and power delivery to sustain optimal performance and efficiency for each data center environment. Supermicro's SuperCluster solution provides end-to-end AI data center solutions for rapidly evolving Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs)".

SuperMicro intros its new AI supercluster powered by the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI server cabinet as the "full turn-key data center solution accelerates time-to-delivery for mission-critical enterprise use cases, and eliminates the complexity of building a large cluster, which previously was achievable only through the intensive design tuning and time-consuming optimization of supercomputing".