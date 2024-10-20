SuperMicro unveils NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 SuperCluster: liquid-cooled AI servers

SuperMicro has revealed its new NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 SuperCluster, a liquid-cooled Exascale Compute system in a single rack, ready to go. Check it out:
SuperMicro details its end-to-end AI data center solutions: "In the era of AI, a unit of compute is no longer measured by just the number of servers. Interconnected GPUs, CPUs, memory, storage, and these resources across multiple nodes in racks construct today's artificial Intelligence".
The company continues: "The infrastructure requires high-speed and low-latency network fabrics, and carefully designed cooling technologies and power delivery to sustain optimal performance and efficiency for each data center environment. Supermicro's SuperCluster solution provides end-to-end AI data center solutions for rapidly evolving Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs)".
- Read more: NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI server: 'highest-power-consuming server in HISTORY'
- Read more: NVIDIA 'halting developing' of GB200 NVL36x2 AI servers
- Read more: NVIDIA, Foxconn to build Taiwan's fastest supercomputer: with GB200 NVL72
- Read more: Supermicro confirms NVIDIA B200 AI GPU delay: offers liquid-cooled H200 AI GPUs instead
SuperMicro intros its new AI supercluster powered by the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 AI server cabinet as the "full turn-key data center solution accelerates time-to-delivery for mission-critical enterprise use cases, and eliminates the complexity of building a large cluster, which previously was achievable only through the intensive design tuning and time-consuming optimization of supercomputing".
- 72 x NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPUs acting as one GPU with a massive pool of HBM3e memory (130TB per rack)
- 9 x NVLink Switch, 4 ports per compute tray connecting 72 GPUs to provide 1.8TB/s GPU-to-GPU interconnect
- Supermicro 250kW capacity in-row coolant distribution unit (with) redundant PSU and dual hot-swap pumps, or 240kW / 180kW capacity liquid-to-air solution (no facility water required)
- Supermicro's end-to-end liquid-cooling solution and comprehensive onsite deployment services
- Ready for advanced networking technologies for scaling including NVIDIA BlueField®-3 SuperNIC, Spectrum™-X, Quantum-2, and next generation 800 Gb/s networking platforms