NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPU issues addressed: GB200 AI servers to major cloud clients in December

NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPU issues have been resolved: GB200 AI server shipments to major cloud companies starting, Microsoft is getting a LOT of AI GPUs.

NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPU issues addressed: GB200 AI servers to major cloud clients in December
Published
3 minutes & 6 seconds read time

NVIDIA's issues with its Blackwell AI GPUs have been "addressed" according to tech journalist Tim Culpan on X, with actual GB200 AI server shipments going out to major cloud service providers (CSPs) "earlier than previously-feared delay".

NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPU issues addressed: GB200 AI servers to major cloud clients in December 23
2

Microsoft is expected to take delivery of one of the largest allocations of NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs, as well Oracle, AWS, Meta, and others. NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL36 AI servers were originally slated for delivery at the end of this month, while the higher-end (and more expensive) GB200 NVL72 AI servers were scheduled for early November.

Culpan took to his Substack to explain that delays pushed the timeline back to January, but now both NVL36 and NVL72 AI servers will "ship around the first week of December".

Initially, reports suggested that production of NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs would be delayed, after TSMC and NVIDIA found issues with the CoWoS-L advanced packaging (which connects the GPU and HBM together, check out this article to see just how that works).

NVIDIA's major roadblocks with the Blackwell AI GPU delays were rumored to persist into early 2025, but it seems that NVIDIA, TSMC, and their supply chain partners have moved Heaven and Earth to fix these issues, and now NVL36 and NVL72 AI server cabinets are shipping out to major cloud companies.

Photo of the product for sale

NVIDIA H100 Hopper PCIe 80GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$28029.99
$28029.99$28029.99$28019.99
Buy
-
$44874.00$44874.00$41789.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/27/2024 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:timculpan.substack.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags