NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPU issues addressed: GB200 AI servers to major cloud clients in December

NVIDIA's issues with its Blackwell AI GPUs have been "addressed" according to tech journalist Tim Culpan on X, with actual GB200 AI server shipments going out to major cloud service providers (CSPs) "earlier than previously-feared delay".

Microsoft is expected to take delivery of one of the largest allocations of NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs, as well Oracle, AWS, Meta, and others. NVIDIA's new GB200 NVL36 AI servers were originally slated for delivery at the end of this month, while the higher-end (and more expensive) GB200 NVL72 AI servers were scheduled for early November.

Culpan took to his Substack to explain that delays pushed the timeline back to January, but now both NVL36 and NVL72 AI servers will "ship around the first week of December".

Initially, reports suggested that production of NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs would be delayed, after TSMC and NVIDIA found issues with the CoWoS-L advanced packaging (which connects the GPU and HBM together, check out this article to see just how that works).

NVIDIA's major roadblocks with the Blackwell AI GPU delays were rumored to persist into early 2025, but it seems that NVIDIA, TSMC, and their supply chain partners have moved Heaven and Earth to fix these issues, and now NVL36 and NVL72 AI server cabinets are shipping out to major cloud companies.