NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers led by Foxconn with 40% and Quanta with 30%: ships in Q3 2024

Taiwan AI server makers Foxconn and Quanta Computer will lead global assembly of NVIDIA's new GB200 AI servers, Foxconn with 40% and Quanta with 30%.

NVIDIA announced the "most powerful AI chip on earth" by introducing its Blackwell-based GB200 AI superchip. Taiwan companies Foxconn and Quanta won major contracts for GB200 AI servers.

NVIDIA's new GB200 AI server cabinet (source: NVIDIA)

According to a new report by UDN, Foxconn will be handling 40% and Quanta will take 30% of GB200 AI servers, with shipments expected to begin in Q3 2024, driving a "big jump in overall revenue performance". NVIDIA's new DGX GB200 will also begin mass production in the second half of this year, with estimates of around 40,000 units in 2025.

Foxconn and Quanta will be the main suppliers of NVIDIA's upcoming NVL72 and NVL36 AI server cabinets, with UDN reporting that industry experts saying Foxconn has received orders for three categories of "DGX GB200" system cabinets (DGX NVL72, NLV32, and HGX B200). Foxconn said that GB200 series products will be shipped in rack form, with rough order estimates as high as 50,000 containers, with total revenue contribution to hit 2.5 trillion to 3 trillion yuan (around $344 billion to $413 billion USD or so).

Quanta on the other hand, has received 20% to 30% of NVIDIA's new GB200 AI server cabinets, with mass production expected in September 2024. Quanta is optimistic that overall AI server shipments will increase quarter by quarter throughout the year, focusing on full-year server revenue to "strive for double-digit growth".