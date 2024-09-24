Capcom says that Resident Evil Village will run at 120FPS on the new PS5 Pro

Capcom announces that Resident Evil Village has a new 120FPS gameplay mode on the upgraded PS5 Pro, enjoying the PS5 Pro Enhanced label.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console will be a huge win for Resident Evil Village fans, with Capcom announcing they've added a new 120FPS gameplay mode to the PS5 Pro version of the game.

In a chat with Sony regarding its upcoming PS5 Pro console, Capcom teased: "For Resident Evil Village, we added 120fps gameplay to provide the best possible user experience on PS5 Pro. Thanks to this major performance boost, the unique and memorable cast of characters looks even more realistic, adding greatly to the scare factor, and the action scenes have more punch than ever before. The beautiful and haunting world of Resident Evil Village uses the power of PS5 Pro for ultra-high-resolution technology, painting a vividly realistic picture that allows for the highest sense of immersion".

The developer continued: "Resident Evil 4 is a survival horror game with a ton of gameplay variety, built around the concept "Survival is just the beginning." On PS5 Pro, the game runs at a higher framerate, making the dynamic action even more intense. Resident Evil 4 also uses the power of PS5 Pro for ultra-high-resolution technology, painting vividly realistic imagery brimming with detailed environments and more natural and beautiful visual effects than ever before".

Here's the full list of PS5 Pro Enhanced games so far (with the 7 newly announced ones):

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Demon's Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma II

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

