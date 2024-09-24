Capcom says that Resident Evil Village will run at 120FPS on the new PS5 Pro

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro console will be a huge win for Resident Evil Village fans, with Capcom announcing they've added a new 120FPS gameplay mode to the PS5 Pro version of the game.
In a chat with Sony regarding its upcoming PS5 Pro console, Capcom teased: "For Resident Evil Village, we added 120fps gameplay to provide the best possible user experience on PS5 Pro. Thanks to this major performance boost, the unique and memorable cast of characters looks even more realistic, adding greatly to the scare factor, and the action scenes have more punch than ever before. The beautiful and haunting world of Resident Evil Village uses the power of PS5 Pro for ultra-high-resolution technology, painting a vividly realistic picture that allows for the highest sense of immersion".
The developer continued: "Resident Evil 4 is a survival horror game with a ton of gameplay variety, built around the concept "Survival is just the beginning." On PS5 Pro, the game runs at a higher framerate, making the dynamic action even more intense. Resident Evil 4 also uses the power of PS5 Pro for ultra-high-resolution technology, painting vividly realistic imagery brimming with detailed environments and more natural and beautiful visual effects than ever before".
Here's the full list of PS5 Pro Enhanced games so far (with the 7 newly announced ones):
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma II
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stellar Blade
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.