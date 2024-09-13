PlayStation 5 Pro Benchmarked: 1600p to 2160p @ locked 60FPS, could also run 8K gaming

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro rumored benchmarks: 1600p to 2160p dynamic resolution (no PSSR) with max quality at locked 60FPS with 'no frame drops'.

Now that Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console is official, new leaks are here teasing that the PS5 Pro has been benchmarked... and we get a look at how it ticks inside with the upgraded semi-custom SoC from AMD.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who has a developer source who reportedly has access to the new PS5 Pro and has compared it against the standard PS5. The unknown developer was consulted on previous leaks sent to MLID about the PS5 Pro in early testing footage of one of their games that compared the PS5 Pro vs PS5.

In this footage, the game uses a 1080p to 1600p dynamic resolution range with a mix of Medium and High graphics settings and hits around 45-60FPS average on the standard PS5. However, the new PS5 Pro pumps out 1600p to 2160p (up to 4K) without Sony's new PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, AI upscaling on PS5 Pro) at a locked 60FPS without any drops. This developer is also considering supporting 4K 120FPS on the PS5 Pro in the future, which is SUPER exciting to hear for console gamers.

PlayStation 5 Pro will be an 8K-capable console according to MLID's developer source, with 8K confirmed on Gran Turismo 7 for now. The developer also mentionedthat the PS5 Pro has an additional 1.2GB of RAM thanks to "Memory System Effiiciency". We can expect more than a 28% increase in memory bandwidth, adding another layer of benefit to the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro will also have a High CPU Frequency Mode that pumps 10% higher CPU performance for just lower than 1.5% GPU performance, giving developers more options to provide gamers in their PS5 Pro titles. PSSR has recently been updated from v9.0 to v9.4, improving image quality and uses just 250MB of RAM.

PlayStation 5:

1080p to 1600p dynamic resolution

Mix of Medium + High settings

Runs @ 45-60FPS (frame rate isn't locked at 60, and occasionally drops to ~45)

PlayStation 5 Pro:

1600p to 2160p dynamic resolution (no PSSR)

All settings set to Maximum quality

Runs locked at 60FPS with no frame drops (they are currently looking into trying out 4K + 120Hz models)

The developer source adds that: