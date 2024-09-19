Sony announces PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro '30th Anniversary Limited Edition' bundles

Sony has just announced its new PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro "30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle" which have some wicked original PlayStation styling throughout the console, controller, and peripherals.

The company is celebrating 30 years since the launch of the original PlayStation, and I remember it fondly: we went to the shopping center near my family at the time (Colonnades, Noarlunga, South Australia for anyone wondering) and picked up the original Resident Evil and Tomb Raider games for the PlayStation.

Man, I remember it fondly... both of those games have spawned into multi-billion-dollar gaming and movie franchises on multiple platforms (and mobile) now.

Anyway, the new PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition bundle includes the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition aesthetic with 2TB of SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and a limited edition DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (but the Disc Drive is sold separately).

Sony will only be making 12,300 of its new PS5 Pro systems, which means we're going to see scalpers and collectors scoop them all up... so you'll have to prepare yourself for NOT being able to get one of them. If I nabbed one, I don't know if I could even take it out of the box, let alone fire it up. I'd want to keep it forever.

PlayStation 5 Pro Console - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe

Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories - DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector's Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories - DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector's Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

Sony added: "We've had five fantastic console generations since the launch of our very first PlayStation console. We're proud of the innovations and experiences we've brought to the PlayStation community over the years as we kept up with the latest technology as it advanced. In the early days, the number of pixels was around 300-thousand, and now it is more than 8 million pixels for 4K on screen. Additionally, stereo sound evolved into surround sound - and now we are using 3D audio".

"The game controller has also evolved, starting with buttons, then came the analog stick and later vibration - and now we have haptics and even adaptive triggers. Everything we've done is to ensure PlayStation is the best place to play. We believe the beginning of our journey is an important part of our history at Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is why we are honoring this moment by bringing the original PlayStation design theme into the latest products for PS5 to commemorate the last 30 years. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to innovate as technology evolves, so you can enjoy each memorable moment in your continued journey with PlayStation".