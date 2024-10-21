All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro in Performance mode: 864p res upscaled to 4K at 60FPS

Alan Wake 2 running on the new PlayStation 5 Pro and its Performance mode renders at 864p and upscales to 4K at 30FPS, Quality mode is only 30FPS.

Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro in Performance mode: 864p res upscaled to 4K at 60FPS
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
4 minutes read time

Alan Wake 2 will make full use of the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro hardware, but running in Performance Mode on the PS5 Pro will render the game at 864p and upscale it to 4K hitting 60FPS.

864p is just 1536 x 864 (a little over 720p and much less than 1080p) for the internal resolution, outputting a much higher 4K resolution image. Alan Wake 2 running on the new PS5 Pro in Performance Mode will offer a higher output resolution, and more visual detail than the base PS5 with improved image stability, fog, volumetric lighting, and shadow accuracy, all at 60FPS.

Remedy Entertainment has pumped out some comparison videos running Alan Wake 2 on the new PlayStation 5 Pro, with one above, and one below for you to check out.

Alan Wake 2 running on Quality Mode on the new PS5 Pro will have an internal resolution of 2176 x 1224 upscaled to 4K, with ray tracing and ray-traced reflections (opaque and transparent) enabled, but runs at a slower 30FPS.

I do wish Remedy dropped the internal resolution a little, and some of the details to Medium/High (but kept RT enabled) for a solid 60FPS on the PS5 Pro... 30FPS isn't a good look in 2025 on the flagship console from Sony. But... Alan Wake 2 is an incredibly demanding game, so there's that.

Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro in Performance mode: 864p res upscaled to 4K at 60FPS 18
2
  • PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
  • 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
  • 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
  • AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
  • PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.
Photo of the product for sale

PlayStation5 console (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499
$499$499.99$499.99
Buy
-
$499.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2024 at 6:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles