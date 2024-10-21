Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro in Performance mode: 864p res upscaled to 4K at 60FPS

Alan Wake 2 running on the new PlayStation 5 Pro and its Performance mode renders at 864p and upscales to 4K at 30FPS, Quality mode is only 30FPS.

Alan Wake 2 will make full use of the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro hardware, but running in Performance Mode on the PS5 Pro will render the game at 864p and upscale it to 4K hitting 60FPS.

864p is just 1536 x 864 (a little over 720p and much less than 1080p) for the internal resolution, outputting a much higher 4K resolution image. Alan Wake 2 running on the new PS5 Pro in Performance Mode will offer a higher output resolution, and more visual detail than the base PS5 with improved image stability, fog, volumetric lighting, and shadow accuracy, all at 60FPS.

Remedy Entertainment has pumped out some comparison videos running Alan Wake 2 on the new PlayStation 5 Pro, with one above, and one below for you to check out.

Alan Wake 2 running on Quality Mode on the new PS5 Pro will have an internal resolution of 2176 x 1224 upscaled to 4K, with ray tracing and ray-traced reflections (opaque and transparent) enabled, but runs at a slower 30FPS.

I do wish Remedy dropped the internal resolution a little, and some of the details to Medium/High (but kept RT enabled) for a solid 60FPS on the PS5 Pro... 30FPS isn't a good look in 2025 on the flagship console from Sony. But... Alan Wake 2 is an incredibly demanding game, so there's that.

