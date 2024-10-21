Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro in Performance mode: 864p res upscaled to 4K at 60FPS

Alan Wake 2 will make full use of the upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro hardware, but running in Performance Mode on the PS5 Pro will render the game at 864p and upscale it to 4K hitting 60FPS.
864p is just 1536 x 864 (a little over 720p and much less than 1080p) for the internal resolution, outputting a much higher 4K resolution image. Alan Wake 2 running on the new PS5 Pro in Performance Mode will offer a higher output resolution, and more visual detail than the base PS5 with improved image stability, fog, volumetric lighting, and shadow accuracy, all at 60FPS.
Remedy Entertainment has pumped out some comparison videos running Alan Wake 2 on the new PlayStation 5 Pro, with one above, and one below for you to check out.
Alan Wake 2 running on Quality Mode on the new PS5 Pro will have an internal resolution of 2176 x 1224 upscaled to 4K, with ray tracing and ray-traced reflections (opaque and transparent) enabled, but runs at a slower 30FPS.
I do wish Remedy dropped the internal resolution a little, and some of the details to Medium/High (but kept RT enabled) for a solid 60FPS on the PS5 Pro... 30FPS isn't a good look in 2025 on the flagship console from Sony. But... Alan Wake 2 is an incredibly demanding game, so there's that.
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.