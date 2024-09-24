Sony announces 7 more games that are PS5 Pro Enhanced, 20 games so far ready for PS5 Pro

Sony has just announced another 7 games that will get the "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label, ready for the PlayStation 5 Pro console launch on November 7. Check out the new PS5 Pro Enhanced games in the game lineup sizzle that Sony posted during its State of Play event:

The new games to get PS5 Pro Enhanced are Stellar Blade, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, F1 24, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This joins another 13 games to make a total of 20 games that are PS5 Pro Enhanced so far, ready for the launch of the console on November 7.

Sony expects to see somewhere between 40 and 50 games with PS5 Pro Enhanced goodness by the time the PS5 Pro launches, while other PS5 and PS4 games that haven't been patched capable of running on the faster PS5 Pro hardware, while some of them will run faster through Boost Mode.

Here's the full list of PS5 Pro Enhanced games so far (with the 7 newly announced ones):

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Demon's Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma II

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

