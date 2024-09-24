Gran Turismo 7 will feature 'experimental support' for 8K 60FPS on the PS5 Pro

Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital has some exciting news, announcing that Gran Turismo 7 will have "experimental support" for 8K 60FPS on the new PS5 Pro console. Yeah... 8K 60FPS!

I discovered the news just now digging through Sony's content unleashed at its State of Play event for the PlayStation 5 Pro as I'm genuinely curious myself, and then I noticed the top comment on Sony's blog covering 'developers share how they're using new tech to enhance their games" on the PS5 Pro. It's a fantastic article with a bunch of great developers giving some insights into what to expect from the wave of PS5 Pro Enhanced games.

Shuichi Takano, Main Programmer at Polyphony Digital said: "While Gran Turismo 7 was already able to render in native 4K, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution on PS5 Pro is also effective on 4K sources, allowing for even more detail and higher image quality than ever before. Additionally, we are now able to support ray tracing during races, which was previously impossible. This allows not only for car surfaces to show full reflections of other cars, but also for a car to reflect its own parts, greatly enhancing realism and immersion throughout the whole game".

He continued: "Furthermore, Gran Turismo 7 will feature experimental support for 8K/60fps output* . Players will be able to see the precisely modeled cars and tracks in unprecedented detail and clarity, with a breathtaking sense of presence. Thanks to these cutting edge developments, Gran Turismo 7 will be able to provide more exciting and visually stunning race experiences than was previously possible".

Here's the full list of PS5 Pro Enhanced games so far (with the 7 newly announced ones):

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Demon's Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma II

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

