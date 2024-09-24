Gran Turismo 7 will feature 'experimental support' for 8K 60FPS on the PS5 Pro

Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital has some exciting news, announcing that Gran Turismo 7 will have "experimental support" for 8K 60FPS on the new PS5 Pro console. Yeah... 8K 60FPS!
I discovered the news just now digging through Sony's content unleashed at its State of Play event for the PlayStation 5 Pro as I'm genuinely curious myself, and then I noticed the top comment on Sony's blog covering 'developers share how they're using new tech to enhance their games" on the PS5 Pro. It's a fantastic article with a bunch of great developers giving some insights into what to expect from the wave of PS5 Pro Enhanced games.
Shuichi Takano, Main Programmer at Polyphony Digital said: "While Gran Turismo 7 was already able to render in native 4K, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution on PS5 Pro is also effective on 4K sources, allowing for even more detail and higher image quality than ever before. Additionally, we are now able to support ray tracing during races, which was previously impossible. This allows not only for car surfaces to show full reflections of other cars, but also for a car to reflect its own parts, greatly enhancing realism and immersion throughout the whole game".
He continued: "Furthermore, Gran Turismo 7 will feature experimental support for 8K/60fps output* . Players will be able to see the precisely modeled cars and tracks in unprecedented detail and clarity, with a breathtaking sense of presence. Thanks to these cutting edge developments, Gran Turismo 7 will be able to provide more exciting and visually stunning race experiences than was previously possible".
Here's the full list of PS5 Pro Enhanced games so far (with the 7 newly announced ones):
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma II
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stellar Blade
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.