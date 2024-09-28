Intel's new Arrow Lake-S engineering sample CPUs pictured: multiple ES processors up for sale

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake-S' desktop CPUs turn up in engineering sample (ES) form, ready with the new LGA 1851 socket, and more.

Intel's new Arrow Lake-S engineering sample CPUs pictured: multiple ES processors up for sale
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs are here again, this time they're being sold by third-party Chinese seller Taobao, in engineering sample (ES) form.

Intel's new Arrow Lake-S engineering sample CPUs pictured: multiple ES processors up for sale 27
3

The new Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will arrive on the new LGA 1851 socket, with the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor expected to battle AMD's just-released Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs... but not the monster Ryzen 7 9800X3D expected in October.

Anyway, leaker "haruzake5719" is back with a product link to the page on Taobao, the Chinese online marketplace, with early Intel Arrow Lake-S engineering sample (ES) processors.

The new Arrow Lake-S ES processors match up with previous leaks, with the same "QDF4" mentioned, with the same IHS (integrated heat spreader) and cut outs at the same place (at the bottom, and the top of the ES chip). On the chip itself, it says "INTEL CONFIDENTIAL NA QDF4" and are on sale right no on Taobao for ¥196807.18.

Intel's new Arrow Lake-S engineering sample CPUs pictured: multiple ES processors up for sale 26
3

The retail Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors will have the proper naming on the IHS, so we won't see those puppies until next month. Not much longer to go, folks!

Photo of the product for sale

Intel Core i9-14900KS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$610.00
$624.30$629.97$632.34
Buy
$623.99
$629.99-$632.34
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2024 at 3:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags