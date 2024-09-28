Intel's new Arrow Lake-S engineering sample CPUs pictured: multiple ES processors up for sale

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake-S' desktop CPUs turn up in engineering sample (ES) form, ready with the new LGA 1851 socket, and more.

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs are here again, this time they're being sold by third-party Chinese seller Taobao, in engineering sample (ES) form.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will arrive on the new LGA 1851 socket, with the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor expected to battle AMD's just-released Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs... but not the monster Ryzen 7 9800X3D expected in October.

Anyway, leaker "haruzake5719" is back with a product link to the page on Taobao, the Chinese online marketplace, with early Intel Arrow Lake-S engineering sample (ES) processors.

The new Arrow Lake-S ES processors match up with previous leaks, with the same "QDF4" mentioned, with the same IHS (integrated heat spreader) and cut outs at the same place (at the bottom, and the top of the ES chip). On the chip itself, it says "INTEL CONFIDENTIAL NA QDF4" and are on sale right no on Taobao for ¥196807.18.

The retail Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors will have the proper naming on the IHS, so we won't see those puppies until next month. Not much longer to go, folks!