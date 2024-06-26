Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 7 268V 'Lunar Lake' CPU gets benched on Geekbench

Intel's new Core Ultra 7 268V "Lunar Lake" CPU has been spotted, running some Geekbench runs that give us a sneak peak at what Intel has in store for us later this year.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPUs will launch as early as September. The first wave will focus on low-power mobile devices and laptops, which will be certified Copilot+ AI PCs to compete with the just-unveiled current fleet, powered by Qualcomm's new Arm-based Snapdragon X series processors.

The new Geekbench runs tease the new Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor in single-core and multi-core tests. The highest observed frequencies on the Core Ultra 7 268V ES (engineering sample) processor were hitting 4881MHz. The LP-Cores should be boosting at up to 3.7GHz on this CPU, but Geekbench doesn't record LP-Core frequency.

Intel's new Core Ultra 7 268V "Lunar Lake" CPU was benched twice on Geekbench, with a single-core test of around 2739 (another run of 2713) while the multi-core test hit 9907 points (10036 points on the other run).

If we compare the new Geekbench results of the new Intel Core Ultra 7 268V "Lunar Lake" CPU, it seems that AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU will crush it. AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 365 in engineering sample (ES) form was hitting 2995 points in single-core and a much higher 14,530 points in the multi-core run.

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 7 268V processor will feature 4 Lion Cove P-Cores and 4 Skymont LP-Cores, with an integrated Arc A140V GPU with 8 Xe2-Cores based on the new Battlemage GPU architecture, which should see GPU clocks of up to 2.0GHz or so. We should expect the Core Ultra 7 268V to feature PL1 power modes of 17W, scaling up to 30W.