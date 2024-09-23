Intel Razer Lake-S CPU teased after Nova Lake-S, which just replaced Arrow Lake-S Refresh

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake-S processors are coming soon, with next-gen Nova Lake-S replacing them in the future, and now Razer Lake-S teased.

Intel is weeks away from launching its new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" processors, with recent rumors suggesting the Arrow Lake Refresh has been nixed and that Nova Lake will succeed Arrow Lake... and now on top of that, rumor has it that Razer Lake-S will succeed Nova Lake-S in 2026+.

It looks like Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will be on the market much longer than expected, with the Arrow Lake-S Refresh canceled, it's all-systems-go into Nova Lake, and then into the arms of Razer Lake-S.

LGA 1700 has been used for Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and the Raptor Lake-S Refresh CPUs but Intel will debut its new LGA 1851 socket with Arrow Lake-S (with LGA 1851 meant to stick around for Arrow Lake-S Refresh). But now... well, now there's the issue of whether Intel continues on with LGA 1851 for Nova Lake-S and Razer Lake-S, but personally, I think changing sockets right after LGA 1851 is going to set off alarm bells for consumers.

Intel will be moving away from the "Core i" branding that we've come to know and love with Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 with the introduction of the new Core Ultra branding that debuted with the laptop-focused Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs.

Intel has launched its new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" laptop CPUs, while Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors launch in the weeks to come. Not long to wait now, folks!