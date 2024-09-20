Here's what the leaked Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake' CPU packaging looks like

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake' CPU retail packaging leaked out: our first look at the packaging for the Core Ultra 9 285K CPU.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs will be here soon, with their retail packaging now leaked showing us the refreshed look that Intel has for Arrow Lake (and the new Core Ultra naming scheme for the desktop). Check them out:

It looks like Intel is going with a darker blue rectangular box with dots as accents, with the "ULTRA" branding in a smaller font than the "Intel CORE" above it. This is similar to previous-gen Core boxes in retail form, except we've moved away from the Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 into the Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 9 processors for Arrow Lake.

Intel will debut its Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU family with the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor, with 24 cores and 24 threads (no Hyper-Threading) and CPU boost clocks of up to 5.5GHz. The Core Ultra 9 285K will feature 8 P-Cores based on the Lion Cove architecture, and 16 E-Cores based on the Skymont architecture.

It'll feature 24 cores and 24 threads, pack 36MB of L3 and 40MB of L2 cache for a total of 76MB of cache, with a base 3.7GHz clock on the P-Cores and 3.2GHz on the E-Cores, while maximum boost clocks at up to 5.7GHz for the P-Cores and 4.6GHz for the E-Cores, while it features a PL1 TDP of 125W and an MTP of 250W.

The retail box for the new Core Ultra 9 285K definitely looks nicer than the older-gen retail packaging, but as Wccftech points out, the new Core Ultra 9 285K retail packaging looks a little similar to the Core i9-12900KS box (which had a dark black box but missing the dot accents). I'm digging the new packaging, but do wish Intel went more all-out considering the trouble they're going through, just to win some of that 'oh yeah, wow' from consumers again.

Intel will launch its new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs and their new LGA 1851 socket with new 800-series motherboards led by the flagship Z890 chipset on October 24. We should expect the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, Core Ultra 7 265KF, Core Ultra 5 265K, and Core Ultra 5 265KF CPUs at first, with the non-K and T series processors in 2025.