Sony clarifies how PS5 Pro's game boost mode will work

Sony offers more clarification on how the PlayStation 5 Pro's game boost mode will work, and the console should natively boost all PS4 and PS5 games.

Sony's new PS5 Pro will have two basic functionalities for improved game performance: Optimized game patches that developers are responsible for releasing, and a native performance boost feature that can automatically make games look and run better.

The $700 PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to supercharge all PS4 and PS5 games by default in key specific ways, Sony has confirmed. The new higher-end GPU (+67% compute units, and +45% faster rendering) will increase in-game performance in existing titles across the Gen8 and Gen9 lineup. The PS5 Pro's boost mode feature is very similar to how the PS4 Pro would automatically raise perf in base PS4 games, and how the PS5 also does the same for PS4 games.

In a recent interview with IGN, PlayStation Senior Principal Product Manager Toshi Aoki briefly clarified how the PS5 Pro's new boost mode will work. The boost mode will not require developers to release updated patches for their games; PS4 and PS5 titles will just play better on the PS5 Pro right out of the box.

"Even if the game does not support the [enhancements] directly, there is a game boost feature which makes the current PS5 games and PS4 games run at a higher clock rate. So if those games also have dynamic resolution or variable frame rates, those games also will get a boost and run better," Aoki said.

Games will be required to be touched up with new upgrades and patches in order to unleash the full power of the PS5 Pro, however. It's been confirmed that games will need to be optimized in order to leverage the PS5 Pro's new PlayStation Spectral Resolution AI scaling feature, which allows developers to double in-game FPS in specific first-party games without a significant reduction in visual quality.

The PS5 Pro goes on sale on November 7, 2024 for $700.

