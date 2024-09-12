Samsung S25 Ultra render reveals all four sides of the unreleased smartphone

Renders of the unreleased Samsung S25 Ultra have appeared online, revealing a look at what Samsung is developing for its next generation.

Apple just wrapped up its Glowtime event, where it showcased the latest generation of iPhone ahead of its release on September 20, and right after the event, we have a brand new Samsung S25 Ultra leak. Techtember is officially here!

Samsung's next-generation flagship smartphone will be the S25 Ultra, and reports currently point to January as the rumored launch date. Before the launch, leaker @OnLeaks and Android Headlines created renders of the upcoming smartphone based on previous rumors about its specifications. For example, the S25 Ultra is rumored to be just 219g, making it lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 227g and the S24 Ultra at 232g.

According to the renders, the S25 Ultra will have the same 6.8-inch screen size as the Samsung S24 Ultra, but will overall be a smaller phone at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm versus 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm. TechRadar notes that while recent reports say the S25 Ultra will have the same display size as the S24 UItra, previous rumors suggested the S25 Ultra was going to have a bigger screen.

As for chipset, the S25 Ultra is expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, 200MP main sensor, 50MP 5x telephoto lens, 10MP 3x telephoto, and a new 50MP ultra-wide. As with all rumors and leaks, take them with a grain of salt, as Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything about the new S25 Ultra.