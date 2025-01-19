All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 unveiling, Galaxy S25 Slim tease

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 event is closing in: next-gen Galaxy S25 smartphones, new Galaxy S25 Slim to be announced.

Here's how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 unveiling, Galaxy S25 Slim tease
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will introduce the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, S25+, and tease the Galaxy S25 Slim. The event may also reveal new AR glasses or an XR headset. Samsung will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and Micron LPDDR5 memory in the S25 series, excluding its own components.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is right around the corner, where we'll be introduced to the new Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship smartphone, a tease of the new Galaxy S25 Slim, OneUI 7, Ring 2 teaser, and more. Here's where to tune in:

We should see Samsung unveil its new family of Galaxy S25 smartphones including the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked 2025. The company should also tease its ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone that has been in the rumor mill for a few months now, its new Ring 2, OneUI 7, and more.

Samsung could even unveil a new pair of smart glasses like some new AR glasses or an XR headset, with teh company recently teaming with both Qualcomm and Google on XR headsets. Samsung will be moving all-in on using the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside of the Galaxy S25, and even Micron LPDDR5 memory... with no Samsung parts inside of a Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch display, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but much thinner... measuring at just 6.4mm thick (around a quarter of an inch) compared to the 8.2mm thickness of the S25 Ultra.

I don't know if we'll see the Galaxy S25 Slim released alongside the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra... but a tease of the ultra-slim smartphone would make sense given that Apple is poised to unveil its upcoming iPhone 17 Air ultra-thin smartphone later this year. Samsung was YEARS ahead with its foldable smartphones, and it'll want a headstart on the ultra-slim market, too.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

