Samsung's newly-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim will compete against Apple's new iPhone 17 Air in 2025

Samsung reportedly working on ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Slim, will take the ultra-thin smartphone fight to Apple and its rumored iPhone 17 Air in 2025.

Samsung's newly-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim will compete against Apple's new iPhone 17 Air in 2025
TL;DR: Apple plans to release an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air in 2025, and Samsung is rumored to launch a competing Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone in April 2025. Samsung might also unveil the Galaxy Z Flip SE and Galaxy Z Fold 7 around the same time.

Apple is poised to unveil an ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air in 2025, and now it looks like smartphone competitor Samsung will join with its rumored Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone.

We're hearing about the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone from Korean leaker "yeux1122" said in a recent blog post that the South Korean giant might launch the new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Slim in April 2025. We're also being teased about the Galaxy Z Flip SE and Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphones being unveiled at about the same time.

TheElec also reported a couple of weeks ago now that Samsung was considering making a slim Galxay S25 smartphone, so the Galaxy S25 Slim feels like the best name for it. Samsung beating Apple to the punch with an ultra-slim smartphone ahead of the iPhone 17 Air will be another move like the company did with its foldable smartphone range starting with the Galaxy Fold, and then into the Galaxy Z Flip family of foldables.

Apple still doesn't have a foldable iPhone after all these years, and with the rumors of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air joined by the new rumors of Samsung's purported Galaxy S25 Slim... the battle of the ultra-slim smartphone in 2025 is going to be a big one between Samsung and Apple.

Samsung is expected to unveil a trio of new Galaxy S25 smartphones in mid-January, which should include the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. We should expect to see Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside, with the S25 Ultra reportedly seeing a tweaked design that will replace the retangular corners with slightly curved ones instead.

A few months later, the big (or should I say small) Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone unveiling in April 2025... exciting times.

