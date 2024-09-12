Apple iPhone 16 line-up to come with significant hike in gaming performance

Apple is continuing to push its products toward gaming adoption, and the new iPhone line-up is expected to get a 30% performance boost.

Apple is continuing to lean into having more games on its platform with the company announcing a significant performance boost coming to its latest generation of iPhone scheduled to release on September 20.

Skip to 1:04:27

The Cupertino company only recently wrapped up its Glowtime event where it announced the new iPhone 16 models, along with its next-generation Apple Watch, and AirPods. While Apple Intelligence and camera capabilities are certainly a focus for the iPhone 16s, Apple also pointed out during its presentation that all iPhone 16s will come with 30% higher sustained performance compared to the iPhone 15s. Paired with that announcement was a list of new AAA games headed over to Apple's platform.

Apple attributes these performance hikes to the new logic board layout and the new A18 chip that has paved the way for improvements to the GPU, thermal regulations, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and overall better performance. Apple specifically pointed out War Thunder Mobile as an example of a title taking advantage of hardware-acelerated ray-tracing. This feature enabled developers to "more accurately represent the reflection of the Sun on the water," thus improving overall graphics.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The step up in hardware means the iPhone 16 base model will be able to play AAA titles such as Assassin's Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which are currently only available on the iPhone Pro models.