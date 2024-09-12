US Department of Justice puts 3D printing in its crosshairs over custom machine guns

The US Department of Justice has announced a crackdown on the 3D printing industry, which is producing a device that makes guns more dangerous.

The US Department of Justice is turning its eye to the 3D printing industry that is fueling the creation of devices that convert semi-automatic guns into fully automatic weapons.

The announcement came from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who issued a request last Friday asking the DOJ, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to implement measures to prevent the growing number of machine gun version devices, or MCDs. According to the ATF, the number of MCDs of various designs has increased by more than 500% between 2017 and 2021. Monaco announced that new groups would be formed to track and tackle the issue of MCDs.

The Deputy Attorney has pleaded with the 3D printing community, along with software developers, technology experts, and any other relevant authority in the space, to help identify a solution to this problem, as "you know your industries and this technology better than anyone." The above image showcases an example of what an MCD can look like. These small devices can be the size of a USB drive and can be made out of a single sheet of plastic.

"We need to engage software developers, technology experts, and leaders in the 3D printing industry to identify solutions in this fight," Monaco said. "You know your industries and this technology better than anyone. We will keep at this work - trying to stop the proliferation of MCDs. Our ask is ... that you do the same."

