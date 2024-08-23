Concord hero shooter is off to slow start on PC, rated 3.5 stars on PS Store

Sony PlayStation's new first-party live service hero shooter Concord is off to a very slow start on Steam, with less than 1,000 players in early access.

Early estimates indicate that Concord, the latest live service game from Sony Interactive Entertainment's Firewalk Studios, is off to a slow start on PC.

According to data compiled by SteamDB, Concord has less than 1,000 players currently in-game with the squad-based FPS achieving a peak count of around 697 players. The data aggregator notes that Concord is currently #78 in Steam's top sellers, with an estimated ownership of around 2.9K - 6.5K users.

It's possible the game is much more popular on PlayStation 5, however we may not get official numbers or data from Sony for at least a few days--if that information comes at all. It's also likely that comments around Concord's success (or lack thereof) will be highlighted during Sony's Q2 results in the coming months.

According to Firewalk Studios, the 5v5 hero shooter Concord was in development for 8 years. This is curious because Sony acquired Destiny 2 developer Bungie in 2022 with the aim of guiding Sony's live service ambitions. In 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment said that Bungie would help vet its live games with a "rigorous review process."

Concord has clearly been influenced by Bungie, with the game's gunplay being likened to Destiny 2. So far, Concord has favorable reviews on Steam and sits at a Very Positive rating...but there's only been little over 100 reviews left for the game. It's a different story on the PS Store, however, where Concord sits at 3.5 stars out of 5 stars with over 7.4K ratings.

Concord's premium $40 price tag may be a deterrent for adoption on both PS5 and PC, especially in the wake of many free-to-play options that typically dominate Sony's own platform. For example, just 10 franchises made over 50% of PS Store revenue in FY23, many of which include F2P giants like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Genshin Impact.

Concord is currently available on Steam and PS5.