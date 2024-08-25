Concord is #511 on Steam's top-sellers list, but #42 on the PlayStation Store

It's not just player counts that're small - Sony Interactive Entertainment's new first-party live service game Concord is not selling well on Steam.

Concord is #511 on Steam's top sellers list, official sales data from Valve indicates.

It's no shock that Concord isn't doing too well on Steam right now. Sony Interactive Entertainment's new first-party live service shooter has achieved less than 700 peak concurrent players since launch on Valve's PC platform--at the time of writing, there are 340 players, with 437 peak players in the last 24-hour period.

Valve publishes its top-selling games on Steam in a 1-100 list, but there's also an extended list that includes all of the platform's games listed from best- to worst-selling. Out of curiosity, I decided to take this list and throw it into Excel just to see where Concord sat.

The results are pretty interesting. According to my findings, Firewalk's new hero shooter is #511 on Steam's top sellers, which is hundreds of spots under Sony's other breakout live game hit Helldivers 2, which is #23.

It's unclear how well the game is doing on PlayStation 5 insofar as actual sales figures, however Concord appears to be doing a lot better on the PS Store. The game is currently the #42 best-selling game on the PS5's PlayStation Store, brushing up against WWE2K24 and Need For Speed Unbound.

Helldivers 2, however, is at #33 on the PlayStation Store.

Neither Sony Interactive Entertainment nor Firewalk have discussed sales figures or player metrics, but the game being in the top 50 top-selling games on the PS Store could deliver some positive results for the developer and publisher, especially amid the multitude of posts discussing Concord's apparent demise on PC.