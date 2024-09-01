Concord's Steam sales may be even less than we thought

Sony's new live service shooter Concord could have performed even worse than originally expected on Steam, where it may have only sold 10K copies.

Concord's sales on PC may be even lower than originally expected, new estimates from Game Discover Co's Simon Carless reveal.

Given the current reception around the game, it seems fair to say that Sony's new shooter Concord has failed to make a dent in the billion-dollar live service market. Metrics from SteamDB estimate that Concord has sold around 17.7K copies on the high end, meaning Concord's sales revenues could be well below $1 million on Valve's platform, which has recently set a new concurrent peak record of 37 million players.

According to estimates from other analysts, Concord's Steam sales could be even lower. Game Discover Co's market expert Simon Carless believes Concord could have sold around 10K copies on Steam, which is a maximum revenue range of $400K - $600K, depending on which version that gamers had purchased.

"We're estimating Concord's total sales so far at around 10,000 units on Steam and about 15,000 units on PlayStation - so it really hasn't struck a chord with players at all," Carless told IGN.

Concord could have sold as many as 25,000 copies across both PlayStation and PC, with the split being 15,000 on PlayStation and 10,000 on PC. In previous coverage, we noted that Concord was selling much better on PlayStation given the game's comparative ranking on PS versus Steam (at the time, it was #48 on the PS Store against #511 on Steam).

However, at the time of writing, Concord has since fallen dozens of places to now clock in at #100 on the PlayStation Store's best-sellers list.

Neither Sony nor Firewalk have commented on Concord's sales figures, but the premium-priced shooter will likely be deemed a heavy disappointment by Sony Interactive Entertainment executives. We should hear more about the game's performance--or underperformance--during Sony's upcoming Q2 earnings call.