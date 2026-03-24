Marathon has sold 1.2 million copies on all platforms, analyst firm estimates

Bungie's new extraction shooter Marathon has sold an estimated 1.2 million copies on all platforms, potentially falling short of Sony's expectations.

TL;DR: Marathon has sold approximately 1.2 million copies across PS5, Xbox, and PC in 19 days, with Steam as its largest platform. Despite solid sales, it trails behind competitors like Slay the Spire 2 and Crimson Desert. Bungie's live service model includes microtransactions, but revenue details remain unclear.

Marathon has sold an estimated 1.2 million copies on PS5, Xbox, and PC combined, Alinea Analytics has predicted.

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Bungie's new extraction shooter Marathon may have sold 1.2 million copies in 19 days on the market, numbers which could fall short of Sony's expectations for the game. While Sony hasn't made its sales targets for Marathon known, the company has been quick to react to market trends and consumer whims. Marathon faced steep competition against Arc Raiders, and other new games like Crimson Desert and Slay the Spire 2 are soaking up player time and spending.

According to the estimates from Alinea Analytics, Steam was the biggest platform for Marathon. The game set an all-time peak of 88.3K players on Steam as per SteamDB, and sales-wise, it's currently #27 out of the top 100 best-selling games on Steam. On Sony's home turf, Marathon sits at the #30 best-selling game on the PlayStation Store.

While the sales may be lower when compared to breakout hits like the aforementioned Slay the Spire 2 (3 million in 7 days) or Crimson Desert (2 million in 1 day), it's important to remember that Marathon is a live service game with microtransactions. Those kind of optics--how much money that Bungie is making from in-game purchases--remain unclear.

Sony's next earnings call should be around May, in which we could get another annual business briefing where SIE lays out the short- to mid-term future of the PlayStation brand.

Bungie's other game, Destiny 2, recently hit its lowest player count of all time on Steam. The FPS gurus are facing strong competition as gamers shift between titles at a more rapid pace.