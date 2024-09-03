Sony to delist Concord, issue refunds, and take the game completely offline

Sony pulls a Cyberpunk 2077, will pull Concord from sale, issue refunds for the game on PC and PS5, and take it completely offline in a matter of days.

Sony is responding to the launch of its failed live service shooter Concord.

In an unprecedented move that's rarely seen since the Cyberpunk 2077 release in 2020, Sony and developer Firewalk Studios have announced plans to pull Concord from sale on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, refund all purchases of the game on PS5 and PC, and take the game completely offline.

Gamers will have until September 6 to play Concord, the announcement says.

While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn't land the way we'd intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players. While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC. If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method.

The news comes shortly after Concord suffered a disastrous launch on all platforms, while selling an estimated 25,000 copies on Steam and PlayStation 5 combined.

If accurate, that means Concord could have made around $1 million upon release, which is not at all solid numbers for a premium $40 game, let alone one that was planned to be monetized with post-release purchases.

In a matter of days, Concord went from the #37 best-selling game on the PS Store to #100 on the list.

The overall fate of Concord, and Firewalk Studios, remains unknown. It's possible that the game will pivot into a free-to-play experience and not require PS Plus, as we had originally advised way back in 2022, but it's also possible that the game could be written off as a failure and the developer could be shuttered in the process.