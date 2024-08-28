Concord made less than $1 million on Steam on the high end, analysts estimate

Firewalk's new live service hero shooter Concord may have sold less than 20,000 copies on PC via Steam on the higher end of analyst sales estimates.

Sony's new live service shooter Concord has bombed on Steam, with sales estimates lower than 20,000 copies sold on the PC storefront.

We've known for a while that Firewalk's new hero shooter Concord is a dud on PC. The game had fewer than 700 concurrent players in its launch weekend, and at the time of writing, Concord only has 170 players in-game on Steam.

The numbers haven't grown, either. Headlines of the game's apparent demise on PC have not driven up interest, sales, or active players of the game, as sometimes happens with titles that get this kind of exposure. In fact, sales estimates for Concord's PC version are between 8.4K - 17.7K, with the high end being estimated by analyst firm VG Insights (as per info on SteamDB).

Doing a quick bit of math shows that Concord could have made well under $1 million in sales revenue since launch. On the high end, 17,700 sales at $40 per sale would equate to $708,000. That's assuming everyone purchased the $40 version. If everyone opted for the premium version, that revenue could be over $1 million. That last scenario is unlikely, however, and it is more likely that revenues are below $1 million, assuming of course the higher-end 17.7k owner threshold is accurate.

Interestingly enough, Concord has had more than 12x more people watching the game than playing; peak Twitch viewership in a 24-period was 8,738 viewers against Concord's extremely weak 697 concurrent players on Steam.

It's worth mentioning that these are sales estimates, and no one besides Sony Interactive Entertainment and Valve know actual concrete numbers for Concord on Steam.

Our findings also show that Concord is selling much better on the PlayStation Store than it is on Steam; a few days ago, Concord was at #511 on Steam's best-sellers charts, but it was #42 on the PS Store's best-sellers charts.